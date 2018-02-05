अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jharkhand ›   ED attached Jharkhand gangster Akhilesh Singh assets worth nearly Rs 3 crore

झारखंड के गैंगस्टर अखिलेश सिंह की 2.95 करोड़ की संपत्ति अटैच

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 10:37 PM IST
ED attached Jharkhand gangster Akhilesh Singh assets worth nearly Rs 3 crore
गैंगस्टर अखिलेश सिंह
मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग कानून के तहत प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने झारखंड के गैंगस्टर अखिलेश सिंह और उसकी पत्नी गरिमा की 2.95 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति अटैच की है।

ईडी के मुताबिक अखिलेश के खिलाफ पिछले साल दर्ज 50 से अधिक एफआईआर पर संज्ञान लेने के बाद पति-पत्नी के खिलाफ मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग का मामला दर्ज किया गया। गैंगस्टर पर फिरौती मांगने, हत्या, अपहरण जैसे संगीन अपराधों के मामले दर्ज हैं। झारखंड पुलिस की विशेष टीम ने उसे गुड़गांव में एनकाउंटर के दौरान गिरफ्तार किया था। इस दौरान उसके पैर में गोली भी लगी थी। दोनों पति-पत्नी अभी दुमका जेल में बंद हैं। 

RELATED

जांच में पता चला है कि दोनों ने असली या काल्पनिक नामों से अलग-अलग बैंकों में 19 बैंक खाते खोल रखे हैं। इन खातों में नियमित रूप से नकद जमा कराए जाते रहे हैं। दोनों की अटैच की गई संपत्ति का कुल मूल्य 2 करोड़ 95 लाख 14 हजार 253 रुपये आंका गया है।
jharkhand akhilesh singh ed

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

The Rock movie Skyscraper trailer released
Hollywood

द रॉक की फिल्म Skyscraper का ट्रेलर रिलीज, रौंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला एक्शन, देखिए VIDEO

5 फरवरी 2018

Actor Akshay Kumar holds first screening of Padman for school children
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार ने स्कूली बच्चों के बीच की 'पैडमैन' की पहली स्क्रीनिंग, गुजरात सीएम का किया शुक्रिया

5 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh denies playing any negative character in future after alauddin khilji in padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने लिया 'अलाउद्दीन खिलजी' से सबक, ऐसा दोबारा करने से की तौबा

5 फरवरी 2018

Kapil Sharma is back again on Television without Sunil Grover
Bollywood

कॉमेडी शो में फिर धमाकेदार होगी कपिल शर्मा की एंट्री, नए चेहरों को देंगे मौका

5 फरवरी 2018

five movie of which in love story against family
Bollywood

काश! इन 5 फिल्मस्टार्स जैसी होती अंकित की किस्मत, जो दिलवाले बनकर दुल्हनिया को ले उड़े

5 फरवरी 2018

Fans wish Virat Kohli Shaadi Mubarak on the cricket field with a pic of Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

बीच मैच में WIFE अनुष्का का पोस्टर लहराते हुए फैंस ने विराट को दी शादी की बधाई ,वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

5 फरवरी 2018

padmaavat to finally be screened in jodhpur rajasthan for just 4 people
Bollywood

विवाद के बीच अाखिरकार आज राजस्थान में दिखाई जाएगी पद्मावत, देखेंगे सिर्फ 4 लोग

5 फरवरी 2018

Jackie Shroff made Sanjay Leela Bhansali run away from the set of film parinda
Bollywood

इस सुपरस्टार के गाली देने पर सेट से भाग गए थे संजय लीला भंसाली, अब वायरल हो रहा वी‌डियो

5 फरवरी 2018

shah rukh khan has a valid question about abram
Bollywood

टैब में कुछ ऐसा देख रखे थे अबराम, शाहरुख हैरान और ट्विटर पर शेयर कर दी तस्वीर

5 फरवरी 2018

Urmila Matondkar shared birthday picture with cake
Bollywood

10 साल छोटे कश्मीरी से शादी कर फरजाना खान बन गई थीं ये एक्ट्रेस, पति ने यादगार बना दिया बर्थडे

5 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

जनपदीय सीमा विवाद से जुड़े गांवों की सीमा का निर्धारण होगा
Hapur

जनपदीय सीमा विवाद से जुड़े गांवों की सीमा का निर्धारण होगा

जनपदीय सीमा विवाद से जुड़े गांवों की सीमा का निर्धारण होगा

5 फरवरी 2018

Honored jawans of commendable work
Champawat

सराहनीय कार्य करने वाले जवानों को सम्मानित किया

5 फरवरी 2018

two seater car will be presented which will be launched next year
Delhi NCR

ऑटो एक्सपो-2018 में पेश होगी टू सीटर कार, जो बाजार में साल भर बाद आएंगी 

5 फरवरी 2018

1.40 lac student will give board exam in 174 center today
Hardoi

174 केंद्रों पर परीक्षा देंगे 1.40 लाख छात्र

5 फरवरी 2018

AAP patry is supporting satyendra jain
Delhi NCR

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के साथ खड़ी केजरी सरकार, पक्ष लेते हुए कहा-ऋषिराज से जैन कभी नहीं मिले

5 फरवरी 2018

Terrorists lob grenade at an Army camp in Kakpora
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः काकापोरा में जैश आतंकियों ने सेना के कैंप पर किया ग्रेनेड हमला

5 फरवरी 2018

prince murder case : bail plea of accused student got rejected
Delhi NCR

प्रिंस हत्याकांड : आरोपी आरोपी छात्र की हुई जमानत याचिका खारिज..

5 फरवरी 2018

अनापति प्रमाणपत्र के लिए फर्जी हस्ताक्षर कराने का आरोप
Uttarkashi

अनापति प्रमाणपत्र के लिए फर्जी हस्ताक्षर कराने का आरोप

5 फरवरी 2018

varanasi congress satyagrah to commence from 16 february
Varanasi

भाजपा सरकार को घेरने की तैयारी में कांग्रेस,16 से शुरू होगा ‘सत्याग्रह’

5 फरवरी 2018

नोडल अधिकारी का दौरा आज से
Lucknow

नोडल अधिकारी का दौरा आज से

5 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

शादी समारोह के बाद पांच लोगों की गई जान, सात लोग मरते-मरते बचे

झारखंड में लातेहार भयंकर सड़क हादसा हुआ जहां के कुड़ू- चंदवा पथ पर ट्रक और स्कॉर्पियो में भीषण टक्‍कर हो गई। इस हादसे में मौके पर ही पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई। इसके साथ ही सात लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।

2 फरवरी 2018

Accident victim’s body covered with advertisement hoarding flex in dumka 3:00

शर्मनाक! इस अस्पताल ने शव को कफन के बदले दिया बैनर

28 जनवरी 2018

tribal women died due to hunger in jharkhand 1:34

झारखंड: महिला की मौत से प्रशासन में हडकंप, वजह जान कर हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

25 जनवरी 2018

ODISHA’S MOUNTAIN MAN JALANDHAR NAYAK CARVED 8 KM LONG ROAD FOR HIS CHILDREN TO ATTEND SCHOOL 1:56

ओडिशा के इस ‘दशरथ मांझी’ ने बच्चों के लिए बनाई 8 किमी. लंबी सड़क

15 जनवरी 2018

Supporters of RJD Chief offer feasts to him in Ranchi jail 2:21

जेल में बंद अपने इस नेता के लिए दही चूड़ा लेकर पहुंचे समर्थक

14 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

BJP leader Suryu Rai starts political strife in Delhi against Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das
India News

झारखंड के सीएम रघुवर दास के खिलाफ दिल्ली में शुरू हुई सरयू राय की सियासी चहलकदमी

5 फरवरी 2018

5000 people in danger in Dhanbad Jharkhand as Poisonous smoke coming from fire in coal mines of BCCL
Jharkhand

धनबाद में 5000 जिंदगियां खतरे में, BCCL के कोयला खदान में आग से निकल रहा जहरीला धुआं

20 जनवरी 2018

a man claims that he is eating mud from the age of 11 because of poverty
Jharkhand

गरीबी की वजह से इस शख्स ने शुरू किया था मिट्टी खाना, अब लग गई लत

19 जनवरी 2018

12 people died after speeding truck collided with an auto rickshaw
Jharkhand

झारखंड में ट्रक ने ऑटोरिक्शा को रौंदा, 11 की मौके पर ही मौत

15 जनवरी 2018

Ranchi: Gangrape and killed the minor girl for Election revenge
Jharkhand

रांची: वोट न देने पर परिवार के साथ हैवानियत, युवती का गैंगरेप कर दरिदंगी की हद की पार

13 जनवरी 2018

Right to food fact finding team reports Bank fraud is reason of hunger death in Garhwa Jharkhand
Jharkhand

गढ़वा में भूख से मौत के पीछे बैंक की धोखाधड़ी: रिपोर्ट

28 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.