शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Congress releases list of three candidates for Jharkhand legislative assembly elections

झारखंड चुनावः कांग्रेस ने तीन नामों की सूची और की जारी, बोकारो से श्वेता सिंह को टिकट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 02:20 AM IST
कांग्रेस संकेत
कांग्रेस संकेत - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस ने शुक्रवार को  झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए प्रत्याशियों की एक और सूची जारी कर दी है। इस सूची में कांग्रेस ने तीन नामों की घोषणा की है जिसमें श्वेता सिंह को संजय सिंह के जगह बोकारो से और योगेंद्र बैठा को सिमरिया से टिकट दिया गया है। बगोदर विधानसभा से वासुदेव वर्मा  चुनाव लड़ेंगे।
विज्ञापन
 

बता दें कि झारखंड में पांच चरणों में  चुनाव होगा और यह 30 नवंबर से शुरू होने जा रहा है। 20 दिसंबर को आखिरी चरण का मतदान होगा। 23 दिसंबर को परिणाम आएंगे।
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

कैश बरामद
Jharkhand

चुनाव से पहले झारखंड में 1.09 करोड़ की नकदी जब्त

22 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनाव : करोड़ों कमाने वालों ने भी नहीं भरा टैक्स, पहले चरण में हर चौथा उम्मीदवार दागी

22 नवंबर 2019

झारखंड चुनाव की तारीखें
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनाव: भाजपा छोड़कर झामुमो में शामिल हुए विधायक फूलचंद मंडल को सिंदरी से मिला टिकट

21 नवंबर 2019

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
अमित शाह
India News

राम मंदिर छुएगा आसमान, झारखंड में कांग्रेस पर भड़के शाह

21 नवंबर 2019

झारखंड में रैली को संबोधित करते अमित शाह
Jharkhand

शाह बोले- अयोध्या में बनेगा आसमान छूने वाला मंदिर, कांग्रेस ने लगा रखे थे अड़ंगे

21 नवंबर 2019

सरयू राय के पुस्तक का विमोचन करते नीतीश कुमार (फाइल)
Jharkhand

झारखंड: सीएम रघुवर के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ रहे 'बागी' सरयू राय का प्रचार करेंगे नीतीश

20 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
jharkhand election jharkhand assembly election
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मुलायम सिंह यादव
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: मुलायम ने वरिष्ठ नेताओं संग मनाया 81वां जन्मदिन, कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा- मुझसे वादा करो कि...

22 नवंबर 2019

Central Govt HRD ministry plan to scrap school examination from academic year 2021
Education

2021 से देशभर में स्कूल की परीक्षाएं खत्म करेगी सरकार, जानें क्या है तैयारी

22 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
23 नवंबर 2019 का राशिफल
Predictions

23 नवंबर का राशिफल: शनिवार के दिन शनि के प्रभाव में आने से इन 3 राशियों को रहना होगा थोड़ा सावधान

22 नवंबर 2019

Devoleena, Siddharth and Khesari
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हो गया खुलासा, 'वीकेंड का वार' से पहले घर से बाहर हुआ ये कंटेस्टेंट

22 नवंबर 2019

इशांत शर्मा
Cricket News

INDvsBAN: इशांत शर्मा ने रचा इतिहास, पिंक गेंद से 'पंजा' मारने वाले बने पहले भारतीय गेंदबाज

22 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Jaipur Mayank Pratap Singh youngest judge in india, cracked Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam
Education

जानिए देश के सबसे युवा जज को, 21 साल की उम्र में कोर्टरूम में सुनाएंगे फैसला

22 नवंबर 2019

भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

INDvBAN: मोहम्मद शमी ने सिर पर मारी घातक बाउंसर, रिटायर्ड-हर्ट हुआ बल्लेबाज

22 नवंबर 2019

sara ali khan
Bollywood

चेहरा छिपाए मेट्रो में घूमती दिखीं सारा अली खान, फैंस भी देखकर नहीं पहचान पाए

22 नवंबर 2019

मंगल ग्रह
Bizarre News

मंगल ग्रह पर मिले जीवन के पुख्ता सबूत, वैज्ञानिकों ने ढूंढ निकाला इस विशालकाय जीव का शव

22 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

उद्धव ठाकरे ने विधायकों को बताया- क्यों तोड़ा भाजपा से 25 साल पुराना नाता

22 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड के लातेहार में नक्सली हमला, चार पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत

झारखंड के लातेहार में शुक्रवार रात नक्सली हमला हुआ है। जानकारी के मुताबिक इस हमले में चार पुलिसकर्मी मारे गए हैं। 

23 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
लालू प्रसाद यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

आज लालू यादव की जमानत याचिका पर झारखंड हाईकोर्ट करेगा सुनवाई

22 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड: पीएम मोदी समेत ये भाजपा नेता संभालेंगे चुनाव प्रचार की कमान, राजद ने की उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा

20 नवंबर 2019

Jharkhand Assembly election Gaurav Vallabh Congress spokesperson Raghubar das
Jharkhand

'एक ट्रिलियन में कितने जीरो' पूछ चर्चा में आए वल्लभ लड़ेंगे सीएम के खिलाफ चुनाव

17 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी के साथ सरयू राय
Jharkhand

दो-दो पूर्व सीएम को जेल भिजवाने वाले भाजपा मंत्री सरयू राय के टिकट पर सस्पेंस, कहा- निर्दलीय लड़ूंगा

17 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी के साथ सरयू राय (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड: भाजपा को अपने 'बागी' से चुनौती, सीएम रघुबर दास को टक्कर देंगे उनके साथी

17 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड: भाजपा ने जारी की स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची, पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह और सनी देओल का नाम शामिल

16 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस संकेत
Jharkhand

झारखंड: रघुबर दास के खिलाफ गौरव वल्लभ की उम्मीदवारी के बाद कांग्रेस ने जारी की एक और सूची

17 नवंबर 2019

सरयू राय (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

नीतीश कुमार से नजदीकी के चलते भाजपा ने मुझे नहीं दिया विधानसभा टिकट: सरयू राय

19 नवंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन
Jharkhand

‘डूबते जहाज’ को छोड़कर जा रहे भाजपा के सहयोगी दल, उन्हें हवा के रुख का अंदाजा : हेमंत सोरेन

17 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र के अगले मुख्यमंत्री होंगे उद्धव ठाकरे,शरद पवार ने कहा बनी सहमती

महाराष्ट्र के अगले सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे होंगे। शरद पवार ने कहा की सहमती बन गई है। देखिए रिपोर्ट

22 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:04

'पागलपंती' की स्क्रीनिंग में दिखा जॉन अब्राहम का जबरदस्त क्रेज

22 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली 1:06

IND vs BAN: 5000 रन बनाने वाले टेस्ट कप्तान बने विराट कोहली

22 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:14

'मरजांवा' की सक्सेस पार्टी में दिखा सिद्वार्थ-रितेश का ब्रोमांस

22 नवंबर 2019

औरैया 1:01

औरैया: सात फेरों से पहले दुल्हन को दिखा दूल्हे का चेहरा, शादी से किया इनकार

22 नवंबर 2019

Related

भाजपा
Jharkhand

झारखंड: भाजपा ने समझौता टूटने के लिए आजसू को जिम्मेदार ठहराया

18 नवंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव: जदयू ने जारी की 12 उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी सूची

16 नवंबर 2019

सांकतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड: 10 हजार रुपये की रिश्वत मांग रहा था इंजीनयर, एसीबी ने दबोचा, छापे में बरामद किए 2.44 करोड़

16 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले भाजपा को बड़ा झटका, आजसू ने छोड़ा साथ

14 नवंबर 2019

Narendra Modi, Ramvilas Paswan, Chirag
Jharkhand

झारखंड में भी फंसी भाजपा, आजसू के बाद सहयोगी लोजपा ने भी छोड़ा साथ

12 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड में एनडीए में पड़ी फूट, आजसू ने भाजपा की सीटों पर उतारे उम्मीदवार

11 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited