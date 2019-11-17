झारखंड चुनावः कांग्रेस ने और दो नामों की सूची की जारी, गौरव वल्लभ होंगे रघुवर दास के खिलाफ उम्मीदवार

बता दें कि झारखंड में पांच चरणों में चुनाव होगा और यह 30 नवंबर से शुरू होने जा रहा है। 20 दिसंबर को आखिरी चरण का मतदान होगा। 23 दिसंबर को परिणाम आएंगे।
Congress releases list of 2 names for the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls Gourav Vallabh to contest from Jamshedpur East constituency against Chief Minister Raghubar Das. pic.twitter.com/snolQNV0ix— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले भाजपा और उसकी सहयोगी पार्टी आजसू का गठबंधन टूट गया है। दोनों पार्टियों में सीट बंटवारे पर सहमति न बनने के बाद यह गठबंधन टूटा। अब भाजपा प्रदेश की 80 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी।
14 नवंबर 2019