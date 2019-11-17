शहर चुनें

झारखंड चुनावः कांग्रेस ने और दो नामों की सूची की जारी, गौरव वल्लभ होंगे रघुवर दास के खिलाफ उम्मीदवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sun, 17 Nov 2019 12:10 AM IST
कांग्रेस संकेत
कांग्रेस संकेत - फोटो : social media
कांग्रेस ने आगामी झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए दो नामों की सूची और जारी की है। हाई प्रोफाइल जमशेदपुर पूर्वी सीट से गौरव वल्लभ, मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास के खिलाफ उम्मीदवार होंगे और रामगढ़ से ममता देवी होंगी उम्मीदवार।
  बता दें कि झारखंड में पांच चरणों में  चुनाव होगा और यह 30 नवंबर से शुरू होने जा रहा है। 20 दिसंबर को आखिरी चरण का मतदान होगा। 23 दिसंबर को परिणाम आएंगे।
 
