भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने जारी की पहली सूची, जेपी नड्डा बोले- अब विकास से जाना जाता है झारखंड

Bharatiya Janata Party announces names of candidates for 52 seats out of 81 seats for the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. Chief Minister Raghubar Das to contest from Jamshedpur East and Jharkhand party president Laxman Giluwa to contest from Chakradharpur. pic.twitter.com/dZy2QYJ0po— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019
Congress releases first list of five candidates for the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. Jharkhand party President Rameshwar Oraon to contest from Lohardaga assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/8Zslk7pmbW— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019
JP Nadda,BJP working President: 5 years back,Jharkhand was known for corruption&instability. Today, under the leadership of Raghubar Das, Jharkhand is know for stability&development. Corruption has been brought down&the state is moving towards development. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/pfiI8B3vxT— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019
झारखंड उच्च न्यायालय चारा घोटाले से जुड़े एक मामले में बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) अध्यक्ष लालू प्रसाद यादव की जमानत याचिका पर शुक्रवार को सुनवाई करेगा। यह मामला दुमका कोषागार से गबन का है।
8 नवंबर 2019