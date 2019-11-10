शहर चुनें

भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने जारी की पहली सूची, जेपी नड्डा बोले- अब विकास से जाना जाता है झारखंड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sun, 10 Nov 2019 05:59 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी कर दी है। भाजपा ने 81 सीटों में से 52 सीटों पर उम्मीदवारों के नामों की घोषणा की है। मुख्यमंत्री रघुबर दास जमशेदपुर पूर्व और झारखंड पार्टी के अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण गिलुवा चक्रधरपुर से चुनाव लड़ेंगे। जबकि कांग्रेस ने 
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने पांच उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी की है। झारखंड में पार्टी के अध्यक्ष रामेश्वर उरांव लोहरदगा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़ेंगे।






झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले भाजपा कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने कहा कि पांच साल पहले, झारखंड भ्रष्टाचार और अस्थिरता के लिए जाना जाता था। आज रघुबर दास के नेतृत्व में झारखंड स्थिरता और विकास के लिए जाना जाता है। भ्रष्टाचार को कम किया गया है और राज्य विकास की ओर बढ़ रहा है।


jp nadda bjp raghubar das jharkhand assembly elections
