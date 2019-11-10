भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने जारी की पहली सूची, जेपी नड्डा बोले- अब विकास से जाना जाता है झारखंड

विज्ञापन

Bharatiya Janata Party announces names of candidates for 52 seats out of 81 seats for the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. Chief Minister Raghubar Das to contest from Jamshedpur East and Jharkhand party president Laxman Giluwa to contest from Chakradharpur. pic.twitter.com/dZy2QYJ0po — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

Congress releases first list of five candidates for the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. Jharkhand party President Rameshwar Oraon to contest from Lohardaga assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/8Zslk7pmbW — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

JP Nadda,BJP working President: 5 years back,Jharkhand was known for corruption&instability. Today, under the leadership of Raghubar Das, Jharkhand is know for stability&development. Corruption has been brought down&the state is moving towards development. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/pfiI8B3vxT — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी कर दी है। भाजपा ने 81 सीटों में से 52 सीटों पर उम्मीदवारों के नामों की घोषणा की है। मुख्यमंत्री रघुबर दास जमशेदपुर पूर्व और झारखंड पार्टी के अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण गिलुवा चक्रधरपुर से चुनाव लड़ेंगे। जबकि कांग्रेस नेझारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने पांच उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी की है। झारखंड में पार्टी के अध्यक्ष रामेश्वर उरांव लोहरदगा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़ेंगे।झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले भाजपा कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने कहा कि पांच साल पहले, झारखंड भ्रष्टाचार और अस्थिरता के लिए जाना जाता था। आज रघुबर दास के नेतृत्व में झारखंड स्थिरता और विकास के लिए जाना जाता है। भ्रष्टाचार को कम किया गया है और राज्य विकास की ओर बढ़ रहा है।