झारखंड: सीबीएसई पेपर लीक मामले में 9 नाबालिगों समेत 12 की गिरफ्तारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 02:40 PM IST
CBSE Paper Leak: 12 people arrested in Jharkhand in which nine are under age
वक्त के साथ सीबीएसई पेपर लीक मामले की परतें खुलती जा रही हैं। जांच एजेंसियां मामले के असल मास्टरमाइंड तक पहुंचने की कोशिश कर रही है। आशंका है कि झारखंड में ही पेपर लीक का मास्टरमाइंड मौजूद है। क्योंकि इसी राज्य में एक के बाद एक आरोपियों की धरपकड़ जारी है। झारखंड में एक बार फिर 12 लोगों की गिरफ्तारी हुई है।
सीबीएसई लीक मामले में झारखंड से आईपीसी एक्ट के तहत  3 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।  वहीं यहां गिरफ्तार किए गए लोगों में  9 नाबालिग भी हैं जिनपर जुवेनाइल एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वहीं इससे पहले भी 6 छात्रों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की गई थी।  
 


झारखंड के चतरा जिले के एसपी ने इस बारे में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करके जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि 12 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। जिनमें से 3 के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। जबकि 9 आरोपी नाबालिग हैं, इसलिए इनके खिलाफ जुवेनाइल एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि एसआईटी इस मामले की जांच कर रही है और जल्द ही हम मास्टरमाइंड तक पहुंच जाएंगे। 

आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले जिन छात्रों को गिरफ्तार किया गया था, पुलिस का दावा है कि परीक्षा से पहले इन छात्रों को पटना में गणित के पेपर की प्रतियां दी गई थी। ऐसे में आरोपियों की तलाश में एक टीम बिहार में भी पड़ताल कर रही है। 12वीं क्लास के अर्थशास्त्र विषय की परीक्षा 25 अप्रैल को आयोजित करवाई जाएगी वहीं 10वीं की गणित की परीक्षा की तारीख का ऐलान नहीं हुआ है।   

cbse cbse paper leak jharkhand police

