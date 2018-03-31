Three people have been arrested under provisions of IPC; Nine who are underage have been detained under Juvenile Act. Probe by our SIT is still underway: Superintendent of Police Chatra, #Jharkhand on #CBSEPaperLeak pic.twitter.com/gAg1TrmALP— ANI (@ANI) 31 March 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उत्तर प्रदेश के डिप्टी सीएम केशव मौर्य ने शनिवार को प्रेस कॉफ्रेंस आयोजित कर सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव के आरोपों का जवाब दिया।
31 मार्च 2018