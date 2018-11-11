Latehar: Locals in Naxal-affected Jagir village express happiness as boring vehicle reaches village for 1st time since independence for boring of 3 handpumps; say,'vehicle couldn't reach here earlier due to poor road connectivity. Village head made it happen this time'.#Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/SZJ9jjr7mB— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
झारखंड के जामताड़ा जिले में एक महिला के साथ उसके पूर्व पति ने अपने दो दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर कथित तौर पर दुष्कर्म किया और महिला के गुप्तांग में लकड़ी का डंडा डाल दिया, जिसके बाद तड़प कर उसकी मौत हो गयी।
9 नवंबर 2018