Boring vehicle reaches Jagir village for 1st time since independence in Jharkhand

झारखंड: नक्सल प्रभावित गांव में पहली बार पहुंचा बोरिंग वाहन, ग्रामीण बेहद खुश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लातेहार Updated Sun, 11 Nov 2018 08:36 AM IST
बोरिंग वाहन
बोरिंग वाहन - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड के लातेहार जिले के जागीर गांव में पहली बार बोरिंग के पानी का वाहन पहुंचा है। यह एक नक्सल प्रभावित गांव है। गांव के लोग इस नई पहल से बेहद खुश हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि स्वतंत्रता के बाद ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है, जब कोई बोरिंग वाहन गांव पहुंचा हो।
यह वाहन तीन हैंडपंप लगाने के लिए आए हैं। गांव के मुखिया के कारण यह संभव हो पाया है। इससे पहले सड़क की खराब स्थिति के कारण यहां तक वाहन नहीं पहुंच पाते थे।




गांव के पंचायत ब्लॉक हेड मंगल देव उराओ का कहना है कि गांव के लोगों को साफ पानी नहीं मिल पाता था। इस बार हमने जेसीबी की सहायता ली जिससे गांव में वाहन लाने के लिए मार्ग प्रशस्त किया गया। यह कार्य बिना जेसीबी के संभव नहीं था, क्योंकि वन विभाग द्वारा बनाई गई सड़क पहाड़ों से होकर गुजरती है।

boring vehicle naxal affected areas handpump बोरिंग वाहन नक्सल प्रभावित ग्रामीण जेसीबी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

