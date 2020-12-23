रांची के नागरी थाना क्षेत्र में पुलिस ने प्रतिबंधित संगठन के एरिया कमांडर पुनाई उरांव को किया ढेर

Area commander of banned outfit People Liberation Front of India (PLFI) Punai Oraon killed in an encounter which took place in Nagri police station area earlier today: Naushad Alam, Superintendent of Police Ranchi Rural#Jharkhand— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020
