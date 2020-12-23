शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Area commander of banned Punai Oraon killed in Police encounter in Nagri police station area in Ranchi

रांची के नागरी थाना क्षेत्र में पुलिस ने प्रतिबंधित संगठन के एरिया कमांडर पुनाई उरांव को किया ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Wed, 23 Dec 2020 12:27 AM IST
Jharkhand police - सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand police - सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड के रांची के नागरी थाना क्षेत्र में हुई मुठभेड़ में पुलिस ने प्रतिबंधित पीपुल्स लिबरेशन फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (पीएलएफआई) के एरिया कमांडर पुनाई उरांव को मार गिराया। रांची (ग्रामीण) के पुलिस अधीक्षक नौशाद आलम ने यह जानकारी दी।
