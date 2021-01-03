दिल दहला देने वाली घटना, निर्वस्त्र अवस्था में मिला महिला का शव, इलाके में सनसनी

A naked & beheaded body of a female was recovered from Ormanjhi. Identification is yet to be done. Body has been sent for autopsy. Whether she was sexually assaulted or not will be ascertained after postmortem. Investigation is going on: Naushad Alam, SP, Ranchi Rural #Jharkhand— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.