a man claims that he is eating mud from the age of 11 because of poverty

गरीबी की वजह से इस शख्स ने शुरू किया था मिट्टी खाना, अब लग गई लत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, झारखंड Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 12:48 PM IST
a man claims that he is eating mud from the age of 11 because of poverty
कारु पासवान - फोटो : ANI
झारखंड के साहेबगंज में रहने वाले 100 साल के कारु पासवान का दावा है कि वो बिना मिट्टी खाए जिंदा नहीं रह सकते हैं। उन्होंने 11 साल की उम्र में गरीबी की वजह से मिट्टी खानी शुरू की थी लेकिन अब यह उनकी आदत में शुमार हो गया है। राज्य से यह खबर उस समय पर आई है जब पिछले साल से भूख की वजह से होने वाली मौतों पर राजनीति गरमाई हुई है। इस मामले ने राज्य में जारी गरीबी से पर्दा उठाने का काम किया है।

कारु का कहना है कि गरीबी के कारण जब उन्हें पेट भरने के लिए खाना नहीं मिलता था तो वह मिट्टी खाकर भूख मिटाने की कोशिश किया करते थे। उनके पास इस समय मिट्टी के खाली बर्तन और कुछ सूखी मिट्टी रखी हुई है। पिछले साल अक्टूबर में एक बच्ची की मौत भूख की वजह से हो गई थी। बच्ची की मां ने बताया था कि आधार कार्ड ना होने की वजह से उन्हें राशन नहीं दिया गया था। भूख से होने वाली मौतों के मामले में विपक्ष ने सरकार को घेरा था।


