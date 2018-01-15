Download App
12 people died after speeding truck collided with an auto rickshaw

झारखंड में ट्रक और ऑटो की टक्कर में 11 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, झारखंड Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 08:41 AM IST
12 people died after speeding truck collided with an auto rickshaw
रोड एक्सीडेंट
झारखंड के गुमला जिले में एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने ऑटो को टक्कर मार दी है। जिससे 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। इसके अलावा कम से कम 5 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों को नजदीक के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

यह हादसा नेशनल हाईवे-43 के पलमाडीपा के पास हुआ है। ताजा रिपोर्ट के अनुसार सभी लोग मेला देखकर वापस घर लौट रहे थे तभी उनके ऑटो को तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतनी भयानक थी कि मौके पर ही 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं एक महिला ने अस्पताल जाते समय रास्ते में दम तोड़ दिया।

झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री रघुबर दास ने इस घटना पर दुख जताया है। उन्होंने घायलों और मृतकों की हरसंभव मदद करने का भरोसा दिया है।



