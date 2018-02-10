अपना शहर चुनें

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने महिला के सिविल कारावास पर लगाई रोक

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 11:31 AM IST
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने पारिवारिक विवाद से जुड़े अवमानना के मामले में महिला को 6 माह का सिविल कारावास देने के राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट के गत 9 जनवरी के आदेश पर रोक लगा दी है। इसके साथ ही अदालत ने दोनों पक्षों को 15 फरवरी को अदालत में पेश होने के आदेश दिए हैं। न्यायाधीश ए के सीकरी और न्यायाधीश अशोक भूषण की खंडपीठ ने यह आदेश महिला की ओर से दायर अपील पर सुनवाई करते हुए दिए।

गौरतलब है कि हाईकोर्ट ने अपीलार्थी के पति नवीन शर्मा की अवमानना याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए अपीलार्थी को 6 माह की सजा सुनाई थी। अदालत ने अपीलार्थी को समर्पण करने के लिए 4 सप्ताह का समय दिया था।

मामले के अनुसार अजमेर निवासी अपीलार्थी और उसके पति के बीच पारिवारिक विवाद के साथ ही बच्चे की कस्टडी को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। कैनेडियन कोर्ट ने बच्चे की कस्टडी को लेकर पति के पक्ष में फैसला दे रखा है। वहीं दोनों ने एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करा रखे हैं। पति की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने दोनों पक्षों को फैमिली कोर्ट, अजमेर में लंबित मुकदमों को वापस लेने को कहा था। इस आदेश की पालना नहीं होने पर पति की ओर से हाईकोर्ट में अवमानना याचिका दायर की गई थी।


supreme court rajasthan news jaipur news

