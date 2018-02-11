अपना शहर चुनें

शराबबंदी के लिए विधानसभा पर धरना, पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया और फिर जंगल में छोड़ा

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:01 PM IST
Raking up the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly for liquor ban in jaipur
पुलिस हिरासत में पूजा छाबड़ा
प्रदेश में पूर्ण शराबबंदी की मांग को लेकर विधानसभा के पास आमरण अनशन कर रहे प्रदर्शनकारियों को पुलिस ने देर शाम जबरन हटा दिया। पुलिस ने पहले इन्हें हिरासत में लिया और फिर रात को शहर से दूर ले जाकर छोड़ दिया।  

शराबबंदी आंदोलन की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पूजा छाबड़ा तथा कार्यकर्ता जयपुर में राजस्थान विधानसभा के पास धरना दे रहे थे। इस दौरान इन्होंने जमकर नोरबाजी की। पूजा छाबड़ा का आरोप है कि सरकार शराबबंदी के वादे से मुकर रही है। 

प्रदर्शनकारियों को हटाने के लिए ज्योतिनगर थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। उन्हें वहां से हटाने के लिए समझाइश की, लेकिन वे नहीं मानें। इस पर पुलिस ने जबरन पूजा छाबड़ा और उनके समर्थकों को हिरासत में ले लिया। गौरतलब है कि सोमवार को राज्य का बजट पेश होगा। इसके मद्देनजर पुलिस यहां विशेष सावधानी बरत रही है। 
देर रात शहर से दूर छोड़ा
