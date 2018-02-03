अपना शहर चुनें

करणी सेना की डुप्लीकेट कॉपी दे रही है 'पद्मावत' को हरी झण्डी, हम नहींं - कालवी

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 10:11 AM IST
padmavat rajasthan lokendra singh kalvi reacts on padmaavat release in state
फाइल फोटो।
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म पद्मावत को विवादित बतााने वाली करणी सेना ही अब विवादों में घिर गई। दरअसल ​शुक्रवार को श्री राष्ट्रीय राजपूत करणी सेना के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष योगेन्द्र सिंह ने पद्मावत फिल्म राजपूतों का गौरव दर्शाने वाली बताया था। इतना ही नहीं इस करणी सेना ने राजस्थान, गुजरात व मध्य प्रदेश मे फिल्म का विरोध नहीं करने का निर्णय लिया है। वहीं दूसरी और पद्मावत के खिलाफ आंदोलन के अगुआ माने जाने वाले एक अन्य करणी सेना के संरक्षक लोकेन्द्र सिंह कालवी ने अमर उजाला से विशेष बातचीत की है। 

