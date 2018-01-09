Download App
Rajasthan ›   Jaipur

कांग्रेस के लिए यहां फायदेमंद साबित हो सकता है भाजपा का यह नेता, जानें ​कैसे..

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 09:16 AM IST
bjp can face trouble in alwar lok sabha by poll
फाइल फोटो।
उपचुनाव का बिगुल राजस्थान में फूंका जा चुका है। सोमवार को अलवर लोकसभा उपचुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डॉ करण सिंह यादव ने ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। इस दौरान प्रदेश कांग्रेस के तमाम नेता डॉ यादव के साथ नजर आए। एक बड़ी रैली का आयोजन भी इस मौके पर किया गया था।

​जिसने कांग्रेस नेताओं के बीच सामने आ रही दूरियों की खबरों को भी खारिज कर दिया। वहीं भाजपा प्रत्याशी डॉ जसवंत सिंह यादव बुधवार को नामांकन दाखिल करेंगे। लेकिन भाजपा के लिए एक और मुसीबत इस उपचुनाव में आ सकती है। 
भाजपा के लिए मुसीबत
