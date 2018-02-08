अपना शहर चुनें

एसीबी के पूर्व डीजी देवराजन को मिली कोर्ट से राहत, जानिए पूरा मामला

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 01:56 PM IST
जयपुर के अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायालय क्रम-17 ने एसीबी के पूर्व डीजी एमके देवराजन और उनकी पत्नी बीना राजन को राहत दे दी है। अदालत ने देवराजन के खिलाफ शांतिभंग करने को लेकर आईपीसी की धारा 504 और बीना राजन के खिलाफ धारा 423 के तहत निचली अदालत की ओर से आरोप तय करने के आदेश को रद्द कर दिया है। अदालत ने माना कि निगरानीकर्ता ने कोई अपराध नहीं किया है।

देवराजन की ओर से अधिवक्ता एके जैन ने बताया कि निचली अदालत ने वर्ष 2012 में जमीन की खरीद फरोख्त से जुडे मामले में देवराजन का आंशिक राहत देते हुए आईपीसी की धारा 384 से मुक्त कर दिया था। उन्होंने बताया कि खो-नागोरियान स्थित जमीन को राधेश्याम ने 15 अप्रैल 2005 को रजिस्टर्ड विक्रय पत्र के जरिए मालती शर्मा को बेची थी। जिसका नामान्तरण भी मालती के नाम हो गया था। बाद में इसी जमीन को जमील ने पावर ऑफ अटॉर्नी होल्डर की हैसियत से बीना राजन को 8 जून 2005 को रजिस्ट्री के जरिए बेच दी। वहीं बीना राजन ने इस जमीन को 14 अगस्त 2006 को महेशकुमार डंगायच को बेच दी।

वहीं मालती शर्मा ने अदालत में परिवाद पेश कर बीना राजन और देवराजन के खिलाफ गाली-गलौज करने का आरोप लगाया। आरोप तय करने के आदेश को चुनौती देते हुए अधिवक्ता जैन ने अदालत को बताया कि घर में लोक शांति भंग नहीं हो सकती है। ऐसे में देवराजन के खिलाफ आरोप गलत तय किए गए हैं। उन्होंने अदालत को बताया कि देवराजन को एसीबी से हटाने के लिए यह परिवाद पेश किया गया था।

जिस पर सुनवाई करते हुए अदालत ने निचली अदालत के आदेश को रद्द कर दिया।
