एलबेंडाजोल टैबलेट से 3 दर्जन से ज्यादा स्कूली बच्चों की बिगड़ी तबीयत

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 05:00 PM IST
A dozen children disorders worse than Albandazole tablet
तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती स्कूली बच्चे - फोटो : amar ujala
स्कूली बच्चों को राष्ट्रीय कृमि दिवस पर बांटी गई एलबेंडाजोल टैबलेट से करीब 37 बच्चों की तबीयत अचानक बिगड़ गई। सभी बच्चों को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है जहां कई बच्चों की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है।

राष्ट्रीय कृमि दिवस पर चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से अजमेर के सराधना गांव में स्कूली बच्चों को बुधवार को एलबेंडाजोल टैबलेट बांटी गई थी। टैबलेट खाने के बाद सराधना की स्कूल के कुछ बच्चों की तबीयत बिगड़ गई। इससे स्कूल प्रबंधन में हड़कंप मच गया। स्कूल प्रबंधन ने बच्चों को स्थानीय अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां से उन्हें जवाहर लाल नेहरू अस्पताल के लिए रैफर किया गया। बच्चों की तबीयत बिगड़ने की खबर मिलते ही चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारी भी हरकत में आए। आरसीएचओ डाॅ. रामलाल चौधरी ने अस्पताल पहुंचकर बच्चों की कुशलक्षेम पूछी और मुख्यालय को भी इसकी सूचना भिजवाई है। फिलहाल बच्चों का इलाज जारी है।

