राणा कपूर की बेटी को मुंबई हवाईअड्डे पर लंदन जाने से रोका गया, ईडी ने जारी किया था लुकआउट नोटिस

#YesBank founder Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshni Kapoor stopped from leaving the country at Mumbai Airport. She was going to London by British Airways. pic.twitter.com/kLu6DYAn2j— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.