हैदराबाद में दर्दनाक हादसा: सुबह टहलने निकलीं तीन महिलाओं को तेज रफ्तार कार ने मारी टक्कर; मां-बेटी की मौत

हैदराबाद में मंगलवार को एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई। यहां सुबह टहलने निकलीं तीन महिलाओं को एक तेज रफ्तार कार ने टक्कर मार दी। इस दौरान एक महिला और उसकी बेटी की मौतहो गई। नरसिंगी पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत मुख्य सड़क पर हुई यह घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। इस फुटज को देखकर आपके भी रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे।

road safety is least bothered by our society. #Hyderabad #accident pic.twitter.com/SrzdLsMtZt