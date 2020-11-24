पुलिस के कार्रवाई नहीं करने से परेशान थी महिला, ओडिशा विधानसभा के बाहर किया आत्मदाह का प्रयास

Bhubaneswar: Woman attempts self-immolation outside #Odisha Assembly. Police took her to a hospital.The woman & her husband say police didn't take action over the alleged rape & killing of their 5-year-old daughter in July.
State Assembly session is currently underway. pic.twitter.com/36kbd2tSZ8 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020
