
आर्थिक पैकेज से एमएसएमई इकाइयों को मिलेगी मदद और बढ़ेगी नकदी : पीएम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 13 May 2020 08:43 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : पीटीआई
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा है कि सरकार द्वारा घोषित आर्थिक पैकेज से अर्थव्यवस्था को प्रोत्साहन मिलेगा। उन्होंने बुधवार को कहा कि इसके साथ ही इस पैकेज से कंपनियों विशेषरूप से सूक्ष्म, लघु एवं मझोले उद्यमों (एमएसएमई) को मदद मिलेगी। मोदी ने ट्वीट किया कि सरकार द्वारा घोषित कदमों से नगदी बढ़ेगी, उद्यमियों को सशक्त किया जा सकेगा और उनकी प्रतिस्पर्धी क्षमता बढ़ाई जा सकेगी।

कोविड-19 संकट से प्रभावित अर्थव्यवस्था में जान फूंकने के लिए वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने एमएसएमई सहित कंपनियों को तीन लाख करोड़ रुपये की ऋण सहायता देने की घोषणा की है। 20 लाख करोड़ रुपये के आर्थिक पैकेज का ब्योरा देते हुए सीतारमण ने कहा कि इससे 45 लाख छोटी इकाइयों को लाभ होगा।
 

मोदी ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि वित्त मंत्री सीतारमण ने आज जो घोषणा की है उससे कंपनियों विशेषरूप से एमएसएमई क्षेत्र के समक्ष आ रही दिक्कतों को दूर करने में मदद मिलेगी। इससे एक दिन पहले प्रधानमंत्री मंगलवार को कहा था कि कोविड-19 से प्रभावित अर्थव्यवस्था को उबारने के लिए सरकार एक बड़े आर्थिक पैकेज की घोषणा करेगी।

 

narendra modi nirmala sitharaman anurag thakur economic package 20 lakh crore aatam nirbhar bharat abhiyan

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.



