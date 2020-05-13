आर्थिक पैकेज से एमएसएमई इकाइयों को मिलेगी मदद और बढ़ेगी नकदी : पीएम

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा है कि सरकार द्वारा घोषित आर्थिक पैकेज से अर्थव्यवस्था को प्रोत्साहन मिलेगा। उन्होंने बुधवार को कहा कि इसके साथ ही इस पैकेज से कंपनियों विशेषरूप से सूक्ष्म, लघु एवं मझोले उद्यमों (एमएसएमई) को मदद मिलेगी। मोदी ने ट्वीट किया कि सरकार द्वारा घोषित कदमों से नगदी बढ़ेगी, उद्यमियों को सशक्त किया जा सकेगा और उनकी प्रतिस्पर्धी क्षमता बढ़ाई जा सकेगी।
Today’s announcements by FM @nsitharaman will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs. The steps announced will boost liquidity, empower the entrepreneurs and strengthen their competitive spirit. #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2020
