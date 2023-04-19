Kerala: 15 फीट गहरे कुएं में गिरा जंगली हाथी, वन अधिकारियों ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद निकाला, देखें वीडियो

केरल के मलप्पुरम जिले में एक रबर प्लांटेशन के अंदर 15 फीट गहरे कुएं में एक जंगली हाथी गिर गया। इसकी खबर वन अधिकारियों तक पहुंची तो उन्होंने रेस्क्यू ऑपरशन चलाया। जेसीबी की मदद हाथी को वन अधिकारियों ने करीब तीन घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद बचा लिया।

#WATCH | Kerala: A wild elephant, which fell into a 15-feet deep well inside a rubber plantation in the Malappuram district, was rescued by the forest officials after nearly three hours of strenuous efforts. (18.04) pic.twitter.com/b2YGitBSAJ