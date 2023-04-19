Kerala: 15 फीट गहरे कुएं में गिरा जंगली हाथी, वन अधिकारियों ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद निकाला, देखें वीडियो

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
केरल के मलप्पुरम जिले में एक रबर प्लांटेशन के अंदर 15 फीट गहरे कुएं में एक जंगली हाथी गिर गया। इसकी खबर वन अधिकारियों तक पहुंची तो उन्होंने रेस्क्यू ऑपरशन चलाया। जेसीबी की मदद हाथी को वन अधिकारियों ने करीब तीन घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद बचा लिया।
#WATCH | Kerala: A wild elephant, which fell into a 15-feet deep well inside a rubber plantation in the Malappuram district, was rescued by the forest officials after nearly three hours of strenuous efforts. (18.04) pic.twitter.com/b2YGitBSAJ— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed