Home ›   India News ›   Why is opposition lying about Citizenship Amendment Act CAA: amit shah

विपक्ष पर बरसे अमित शाह, नागरिकता कानून पर क्यों फैलाया जा रहा है झूठ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Updated Fri, 28 Feb 2020 05:58 PM IST
अमित शाह
अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह आज पूर्वी क्षेत्र परिषद की बैठक के लिए ओडिशा के भुवनेश्वर पहुंचे। बैठक के बाद उन्होंने भुवनेश्वर में एक रैली को संबोधित किया जिसमें नागरिकता कानून को लेकर मुस्लिमों और अल्पसंख्यकों को भरोसा दिलाया।  
अमित शाह ने कहा, विपक्ष संशोधित नागरिकता कानून पर झूठ क्यों फैला रहा है? मैं फिर कहना चाहता हूं कि सीएए के जरिए किसी मुस्लिम या अल्पसंख्यक की नागरिकता नहीं ली जाएगी क्योंकि ये कानून नागरिकता देने का है, लेने का नहीं।
 

शाह ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार ने पूर्वी भारत के विकास के दरवाजे खोले, कांग्रेस पिछले 55 साल में जो करने में विफल रही, उसे हमने पांच साल में कर दिया। 
 
citizenship amendment act caa amit shah shah in bhuvneshwar odisha delhi voilence

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

