PM Modi: पीएम मोदी ने डब्ल्यूएचओ के महानिदेशक को कहा ‘तुलसी भाई’; जवाब में घेब्रेयेसस ने कही यह बात

#WATCH | WHO (World Health Organisation) DG, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited a Health and Wellness Centre in Adraj Moti Village in Gandhinagar district.
He's attending the G20 side event of Ayush Ministry on Traditional Medicine, and will also participate in events of the… pic.twitter.com/1IOtrAZNcu— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023
