Whatsapp Server Down: व्हाट्सएप का सर्वर डाउन, मेटा के प्रवक्ता ने कही यह बात

सेवाएं ठप होने से यूजर्स को व्हाट्सएप पर मैसेज भेजने और देखने में भी दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। आज दोपहर 12.30 बजे से व्हाट्सएप की सेवाएं ठप हैं। सबसे पहले व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप चैट में मैसेज करने में समस्या देखने मिल रही थी।
इंस्टैंट मैसेजिंग एप व्हाट्सएप (WhatsApp) की सेवाएं मंगलवार दोपहर को भारत में ठप हो गईं। व्हाट्सएप के चैट और ग्रुप चैट में ये डाउन देखने मिल रहा है। इसे देखते हुए मेटा कंपनी ने कहा है कि हमें गड़बड़ी की जानकारी है और उसे दुरुस्त करने के उपाय किए जा रहे हैं। जितनी जल्दी होगा, सेवाएं बहाल की जाएगी।
#UPDATE | "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," says Meta Company Spokesperson— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022
