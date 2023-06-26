'देश में क्या चल रहा है?': विदेश दौरे से लौटते ही पीएम मोदी ने जेपी नड्डा से किया सवाल, मिला ये जवाब

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to Delhi after concluding his visit to US and Egypt, received by BJP chief JP Nadda and other party leaders pic.twitter.com/1qlTRcc6iF

इस दौरान भाजपा सांसद मीनाक्षी लेखी ने कहा कि विदेश दौरों पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को जो इज्जत और सम्मान मिला है, यह पूरे देश का सम्मान है। हंसराज हंस ने कहा कि हमने पीएम मोदी को विदेश दौरे क लिए बधाई दी और उनसे कहा कि वह विदेश दौरे पर खूब चमके।



ऐतिहासिक दौरा कर भारत लौटे पीएम मोदी

भाजपा सांसद मनोज तिवारी ने पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए यह जानकारी दी। बता दें कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का अमेरिका दौरा कई मायनों में ऐतिहासिक रहा। इस दौरान कई ऐसे रक्षा सौदे हुए, जो भारत की तरक्की और सुरक्षा में मील का पत्थर साबित हो सकते हैं। इनमें एक ड्रोन सौदा और दूसरा फाइटर प्लेन के इंजन की तकनीक साझा करने का सौदा शामिल है।



इससे पहले पीएम मोदी ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर अपने पहले मिस्त्र दौरे की झलक दिखाई। इस वीडियो में पीएम मोदी मिस्त्र के एयरपोर्ट पर उतरते, वहां उनके भव्य स्वागत की तस्वीरें हैं। पीएम मोदी ने मिस्त्र में भारतीय मूल के लोगों से भी मुलाकात की। उन्होंने मिस्त्र दौरे को ऐतिहासिक करार दिया और कहा कि दोनों देशों के बेहतर संबंधों से हमारे देशों के लोगों को फायदा होगा। मिस्त्र में पीएम मोदी को वहां के सर्वोच्च राजकीय सम्मान से सम्मानित किया गया है।

