शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal : unidentified assailants shot an RSS worker Bir Bahadur Singh

पश्चिम बंगाल : आरएसएस कार्यकर्ता को अज्ञात हमलावरों ने मारी गोली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 04:29 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल की राजधानी कोलकाता में  सोमवार को राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के एक कार्यकर्ता और भाजपा समर्थक बीर बहादुर सिंह को कुछ अज्ञात हमलावरों ने गोली मार दी। घटना कोलकाता में गार्डन रीच पुलिस स्टेशन के पास मस्जिद तालाब क्षेत्र के पास की है। वीर बहादुर सिंह का एक अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। 
विज्ञापन



 
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका आने वाला साल, जानिये विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल : सेवानिवृत्त प्रोफेसर ने पेंशन से शिक्षण संस्थानों को दान किए 97 लाख रुपये

2 दिसंबर 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनकड़
India News

बंगाल: राज्यपाल-मुख्यमंत्री के बीच बढ़ी कड़वाहट, धनखड़ बोले- ममता ने मुझे हर मौके पर अपमानित किया

29 नवंबर 2019

शाहनवाज हुसैन
Lucknow

'कांग्रेस को जो हो पसंद उद्धव जी वही बात करेंगे, सोनिया जी दिन को कहें रात तो वो रात कहेंगे'

29 नवंबर 2019

सबसे ज्यादा समय तक मुख्यमंत्री का पद संभालने वाले राजनेता
Education

सबसे लंबे समय तक सत्ता में रहे ये 10 मुख्यमंत्री, एक ने तो 24 सालों तक किया राज

2 दिसंबर 2019

Highest paid Prime Ministers and Presidents salary in world, Know PM Modi salary and GDP India
India News

सबसे ज्यादा वेतन पाने वाले दुनिया के 20 प्रधानमंत्री व राष्ट्रपति, किस स्थान पर हैं पीएम मोदी

2 दिसंबर 2019

vodafone idea airtel old plan
Tech Diary

रिचार्ज कराने का आखिरी मौका आज, कल से महंगे हो जाएंगे एयरटेल और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के प्लान

2 दिसंबर 2019

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Astrology Services

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
west bengal rashtriya swayamsevak sangh bir bahadur singh unidentified assailants
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

03 दिसंबर 2019 का दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

3 दिसंबर राशिफल : महीने के पहले मंगलवार इन 3 राशियों पर होने वाली है धन वर्षा

3 दिसंबर 2019

कई देशों में दुष्कर्म के लिए दी जाती है दर्दनाक सजा
India News

इन देशों में दुष्कर्म के ख्याल से भी कांप उठेगी रूह, सिर कलम से लेकर पत्थर मारने तक का है कानून

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
big decisions of himachal cabinet held in shimla on 02 december
Bilaspur

हिमाचल में खुला नौकरियों का पिटारा, 3636 से अधिक पद भरे जाएंगे, जानिए कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

सेक्स को लेकर ये सब सोचते हैं भारतीय

2 दिसंबर 2019

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम
Cricket News

AUSvsPAK: टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप में भारत के करीब पहुंचा ऑस्ट्रेलिया, कुछ ऐसा है अंकतालिका का गणित

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Mobile User
Tech Diary

खत्म हो सकती है मुफ्त इनकमिंग की आजादी, कॉल रिसीव करने के लिए भी देने पड़ेंगे पैसे

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका गांधी की सुरक्षा में चूक, सीआरपीएफ के बावजूद घर में कार के साथ घुसे सात लोग

2 दिसंबर 2019

स्मिथ और पेन
Cricket News

AUSvsPAK: मैदान में स्मिथ की 'कप्तानी' देख भड़के चैपल, दे दिया यह बड़ा बयान

2 दिसंबर 2019

देव आनंद
Bollywood

इस एक्टर की फिल्म देखने के लिए टॉकिज के बाहर चली थीं गोलियां, एक झलक पाने के लिए छत से कूद जाती थीं लड़कियां

2 दिसंबर 2019

संदीप नागर (फाइल फोटो) की हत्या के बाद जुटी भीड़
Delhi NCR

थप्पड़ का बदला लेने के लिए बहनोई ने की थी साले की हत्या, मन नहीं भरा तो शव पर चढ़कर मारे जूते

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भारत-चीन के बीच युद्धाभ्यास(फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत और चीन सात दिसंबर से करेंगे संयुक्त युद्धाभ्यास

भारत-चीन के बीत आठवां संयुक्त युद्धाभ्यास ‘हैंड-इन हैंड 2019’ सात दिसंबर से मेघालय के उमरोई में होगा।

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश : सौतेली बेटी से दुष्कर्म करने वाले व्यक्ति को 20 साल की सजा

3 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद की घटना को लेकर प्रदर्शन करती युवती
India News

#KabTakNirbhaya : आरोपियों की हिरासत को लेकर पुलिस की याचिका पर सुनवाई आज

3 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

वोडा-आइडिया और एयरटेल की बढ़ी टैरिफ दरें आज से लागू, छह पैसे तो बस शुरुआत है

3 दिसंबर 2019

इंडिगो एयरलाइंस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चेन्नई से हैदराबाद जा रहे इंडिगो एयरलाइंस के विमान के इंजन में गड़बड़ी

3 दिसंबर 2019

स्वीडन के राजा व रानी के साथ राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
India News

भारत-स्वीडन के बीच हुए तीन करार, अक्षय ऊर्जा और एआई पर काम करेंगे दोनों देश

3 दिसंबर 2019

Job
India News

कैंपस प्लेसमेंटः आईआईटी में छात्रों को मिले करोड़ों के ऑफर

3 दिसंबर 2019

isaac
India News

मिलिए पूर्वोत्तर के न्यूटन से... उम्र 12 साल, देंगे 10वीं की परीक्षा

3 दिसंबर 2019

शरद पवार
India News

मोदी हमारे साथ मिलकर काम करना चाहते थे, मैंने प्रस्ताव ठुकराया: पवार

3 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अंतिम क्षणों में इज्जत से मरने का अधिकार दे सकेंगे डॉक्टर, मसौदे पर हो रहा विचार

3 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

3 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

3 दिसंबर का दिन आपके लिए कैसा रहनेवाला है और क्या इस दिन कोई रुका कार्य होने की उम्मीद है। इसके साथ ही क्या कहती है आपकी राशि देखिए यहां।

2 दिसंबर 2019

टेनिस 1:11

संन्यास ले सकते हैं भारतीय दिग्गज टेनिस खिलाड़ी लिएंडर पेस, पत्रकार वार्ता में दिए संकेत

2 दिसंबर 2019

लोकसभा 1:03

अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने निर्मला सीतारमण पर कसा तंज, कहा- आपको निर्मला की जगह निर्बला कहना ठीक होगा

2 दिसंबर 2019

Tiger Chases Tourist Vehicle in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur 1:07

राजस्थान के सवाई माधोपुर में टूरिस्ट वाहन के पीेछे दौड़ा बाघ

2 दिसंबर 2019

अधीर रंजन 2:03

अधीर रंजन चौधरी पर भड़की बीजेपी, सोनिया गांधी को बताया ‘घुसपैठिया’

2 दिसंबर 2019

Related

Odisha : Woman sexually harassed by police constable and his mate
India News

ओडिशा : लिफ्ट देने के बहाने कांस्टेबल और उसके साथी ने महिला से किया दुष्कर्म

2 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल
India News

3 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

2 दिसंबर 2019

लोकसभा
India News

अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने निर्मला सीतारमण पर कसा तंज, कहा- आपको निर्मला की जगह निर्बला कहना ठीक होगा

2 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय रेल
India News

आमदनी अठन्नी खर्चा रुपया : 100 रुपये कमाने को 98 रुपये खर्च कर रहा रेलवे 

2 दिसंबर 2019

कई देशों में दुष्कर्म के लिए दी जाती है दर्दनाक सजा
India News

इन देशों में दुष्कर्म के ख्याल से भी कांप उठेगी रूह, सिर कलम से लेकर पत्थर मारने तक का है कानून

2 दिसंबर 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

जब चार पूर्व प्रधानमंत्रियों की एसपीजी सुरक्षा हटी तो इनमें से किसी ने नहीं किया ऐतराज...

2 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited