पश्चिम बंगाल: ट्रक और ट्रैक्टर के बीच जोरदार टक्कर, चार लोगों की मौत, 11 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 04:15 PM IST
West Bengal: truck collided with a trekker killed four and injured eleven
पश्चिम बंगाल के पश्चिम मिदनापुर में ट्रक और ट्रैक्टर के बीच टक्कर में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं इस हादसे में 11  लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। 

न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, सब्जियों से भरा ट्रक एक ट्रैक्टर से टकरा गया जिसके बाद हादसे में 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 11 घायल हुए हैं।
 



हादसे के बाद घायलों को घायलों को ईलाज के लिए मेदिनीपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज व अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।
