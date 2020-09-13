पश्चिम बंगालः टीएमसी और भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झड़प, छह पुलिसकर्मी घायल 

West Bengal: Six Police personnel in South 24 Parganas injured, after they were attacked & the Police station was vandalised when they intervened in a clash between TMC & BJP workers in Radhanagar Bazar under Sundarban Coastal Police Station limits today. pic.twitter.com/LokcUz3qAv— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020
