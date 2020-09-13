पश्चिम बंगालः 35 लाख का गांजा बरामद, पुलिस ने ट्रक चालक को किया गिरफ्तार

West Bengal: Police today recovered approx. 283 kgs ganja worth Rs 35 lakhs, in Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri district. It was hidden in 14 packets inside a truck, which was coming from Agartala, Tripura & destined for Bihar. The truck driver has been arrested and booked under NDPS Act pic.twitter.com/WFz5EZLeq7— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020
