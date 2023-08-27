बंगाल से ISI जासूस की गिरफ्तारी: BJP बोली- देश विरोधी गतिविधियों का केंद्र बना राज्य, ममता को बताया PAK प्रेमी

#WATCH | West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar says, "The current government in West Bengal is a Pakistan-loving government. This is the reason why people working for Pakistan such as ISI agents are staying in West Bengal and using it as the epicentre to work against our… pic.twitter.com/MBRIKRQwOK

पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी के मोबाइल फोन से तस्वीरों, वीडियो और ऑनलाइन चैट के रूप में खुफिया जानकारी मिली है। ये जानकारियां आरोपी ने पाकिस्तान में एक संदिग्ध खुफिया एजेंट को भेजी थी। आरोपी बिहार के दरभंगा जिले का रहने वाला है और कोलकाता में एक कोरियर सेवा कंपनी में काम कर रहा है। आरोपी दिल्ली में भी काम कर चुका है। स्थानीय अदालत ने आरोपी को छह सितंबर तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया है।

