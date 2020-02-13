शहर चुनें

सीएए-एनआरसी पर ममता बोलीं- दस्तावेज मांगने का अधिकार किसने दिया, किसी को कोई कागज न दें

एएनआई, बांकुरा Updated Thu, 13 Feb 2020 10:21 AM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने एक बार फिर नागिरकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) और राष्ट्रीय नागरिक रजिस्टर (एनआरसी) को अपने राज्य में लागू नहीं करने को लेकर बयान दिया है। बांकुरा में ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि मैंने एक रिपोर्ट देखी है कि हावड़ा में भाजपा के 15 कार्यकर्ता एक आभूषण की दुकान पर गए और सीएए / एनआरसी से संबंधित आवश्यक दस्तावेज मांगे। वे कौन हैं और किसने उन्हें यह अधिकार दिया है? अगर वे आपके घर आते हैं तो किसी को कोई कागज न दें।
ममता बनर्जी ने आगे कहा कि बैंक और डाकघर भाजपा का नाम लिए बिना सर्वे कर रहे हैं, वे घर-घर जा रहे हैं। किसी को भी उन्हें किसी तरह की जानकारी देने की जरूरत नहीं है। राज्य सरकार की मंजूरी के बिना वे ऐसा नहीं कर सकते हैं। ममता बनर्जी बुधवार को बांकुरा में एक कार्यक्रम को संबोधित कर रही थीं। उसी दौरान उन्होंने यह बात कही।

caa nrc mamata banerjee west bengal
