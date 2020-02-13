सीएए-एनआरसी पर ममता बोलीं- दस्तावेज मांगने का अधिकार किसने दिया, किसी को कोई कागज न दें

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Banks and Post offices are doing surveys without taking BJPs name, they are going house to house, no one should give information. Without the state government's approval they can't do this. https://t.co/ShMJN5X9R1— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020
इंस्टाग्राम पर 'रतन टाटा' ने मंगलवार को अपनी फोटो पोस्ट किया। उनके इस पोस्ट पर एक लड़की ने 'छोटू' लिखकर कमेंट किया। लड़की के इस कमेंट पर लोगों ने आपत्ति जताते हुए उसे ट्रोल किया।
13 फरवरी 2020