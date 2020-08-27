शहर चुनें
बंगाल सरकार की उड्डयन मंत्रालय को चिट्ठी, कहा- लॉकडाउन के चलते इन तीन दिनों को राज्य से ना हो कोई उड़ान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Thu, 27 Aug 2020 08:56 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार ने राज्य में 7, 11 और 12 सितंबर को संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन को देखते हुए केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय को चिट्ठी लिखी है। चिट्ठी में कहा गया है कि मंत्रालय यह सुनिश्चित करें की इन तीन दिनों के दौरान राज्य के हवाई अड्डों से आने या जाने वाली कोई उड़ान ना हो।  
इसमें कहा गया है कि इसके अलावा, दिल्ली, मुंबई, पुणे, नागपुर, चेन्नई और अहमदाबाद से आने वाली उड़ानों पर प्रतिबंध को आंशिक रूप से एक सितंबर से हटाया जा रहा है। इन शहरों से उड़ानें सप्ताह में तीन बार राज्य में आ सकती हैं। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

