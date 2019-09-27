शहर चुनें

West Bengal fire broke out in North Bengal Medical College & Hospital in Siliguri

पश्चिम बंगाल: सिलिगुड़ी के सरकारी अस्पताल में आग लगने से मची अफरा-तफरी, एक मरीज की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिलिगुड़ी Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 09:50 AM IST
मरीजों को बाहर ले जाते लोग
मरीजों को बाहर ले जाते लोग - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल के सिलीगुड़ी में एक अस्पताल में शुक्रवार सुबह आग लग गई। हादसे में एक मरीज की मौत हो गई। राहत और बचाव कार्यों के लिए टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई हैं। लोगों को अस्पताल से बाहर निकाला जा रहा है। 
बताया जा रहा है कि सिलीगुड़ी के 'नार्थ बंगाल मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड हॉस्पिटल' में सीसीयू (कोरोनरी केयर यूनिट) में आग लगीई। आग लगने से अस्पताल में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल पैदा हो गया। वहीं, एक मरीज की मौत हो गई। राहत एवं बचाव का कार्य जारी है, लोगों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला जा रहा है। 

अस्पताल से नौ मरीजों को निजी अस्पताल में भेजा गया है।  
सिलिगुड़ी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

