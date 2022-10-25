पश्चिम बंगाल: रेलवे ट्रैक के पास हुए विस्फोट में बच्चे की मौत, महिला और एक अन्य घायल, मिला जिंदा बम

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
North 24 Parganas, WB | Child dies due to explosion near railway tracks in Bhatpara— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022
A child died, another child & a woman injured & admitted to hospital in a blast that happened today. Bomb disposal team called, 1 live bomb found. Probe on: S Pandey, DC North Zone, Barrackpore pic.twitter.com/IB3xb5jbQN
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.