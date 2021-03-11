बंगाल में सियासी दंगल Live : ममता पर हमले की जांच शुरू, भाजपा और टीएमसी प्रतिनिधि जाएंगे चुनाव आयोग

Live
West Bengal: Purba Medinipur District Magistrate Vibhu Goel and SP Praveen Prakash visit Birulia Bazar in Nandigram where Chief Minister & TMC chief Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries after allegedly being pushed by unidentified people yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/OYtIgvfa91— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021
