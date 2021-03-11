शहर चुनें

बंगाल में सियासी दंगल Live : ममता पर हमले की जांच शुरू, भाजपा और टीएमसी प्रतिनिधि जाएंगे चुनाव आयोग

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Thu, 11 Mar 2021 11:17 AM IST
घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे जिलाधिकारी और एसपी - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री बुधवार को एक हादसे का शिकार हो गईं और इस एक्सीडेंट में उन्हें काफी चोटें आई हैं। ममता बनर्जी को पैर, कंधे और हाथ में चोट आई हैं। ममता बनर्जी ने आरोप लगाया है कि कुछ लोगों ने उन्हें धक्का दिया और जबरदस्ती कार का दरवाजा बंद करने की कोशिश की। ममता बनर्जी के सभी कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिए गए हैं। ममता बनर्जी पर किसने हमला किया, इसकी जांच शुरू हो गई है और मौके पर डीएम और एसपी पहुंच चुके हैं। ममता बनर्जी पर हुए कथित हमले से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

10:58 AM, 11-Mar-2021

घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे डीएम-एसपी

ममता बनर्जी पर हुए हमले की जांच के लिए पूर्ब मेदिनीपुर के जिलाधिकारी विभू गोयल और एसपी प्रवीण प्रकाश नंदीग्राम के बुरुलिया बाजार पहुंचे। यहां जिलाधिकारी और एसपी घटना की जांच के लिए पहुंचे हैं। यहीं पर मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी के साथ कथित हमला हुआ था, जिसमें उन्हें काफी चोटें आई हैं। 
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

