Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal acting AIMIM Chief SK Abdul Kalam joins TMC along with several other members

पं. बंगाल में ओवैसी को झटका, टीएमसी में शामिल हुए एआईएमआईएम के कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 09 Jan 2021 02:26 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल के कार्यवाहक AIMIM चीफ एसके अब्दुल कलाम
पश्चिम बंगाल के कार्यवाहक AIMIM चीफ एसके अब्दुल कलाम - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
आगामी पश्चिम बंगाल चुनाव से पहले असदुद्दीन ओवैसी को एक बड़ा झटका मिला है। राज्य में एआईएमआईएम के कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष एसके अब्दुल कलाम ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस पार्टी ज्वाइन कर ली है। एसके अब्दुल कलाम के साथ एआईएमआईएम के कई सदस्यों ने टीएमसी ज्वाइन कर ली है।
west bengal west bengal assembly election sk abdul kalam aimim west bengal trinamool congress

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

