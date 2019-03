Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui to ANI: Regarding Masood Azhar we fully understand and we fully believe this matter. We understand India’s concerns and are optimistic this matter will be resolved.

Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui to ANI: After Wuhan summit last yr the 2 way cooperation is on the right track, on fast track. We're satisfied with this cooperation, optimistic about the future.(Ambassador spoke to ANI during Holi celebrations at Chinese Embassy in Delhi) pic.twitter.com/WsBznDdIu6