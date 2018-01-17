Download App
पाकिस्तानी पीएम के 'साहब' को केंद्रीय मंत्री ने दिया करारा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 05:10 PM IST
We consider Hafiz Saeed a terrorist Hansraj Ahir says on Pakistan PM Shahid Abbasi statement 
केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री हंसराज अहीर - फोटो : ANI
केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री हंसराज अहीर ने बुधवार (17 जनवरी) को पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शाहिद खाकन अब्बासी के आतंकी हाफिज सईद पर दिए गए बयान पर जवाब दिया है। उन्होंने मीडिया से मुखातिब होते हुए एक सवाल के जवाब में कहा कि हम अपने देश की रणनीति पाकिस्तान सरकार क्या कहती है उसके आधार पर तय नहीं करेंगे। हम मुंबई हमलों के मास्टरमाइंड हाफिज सईद को एक आतंकवादी मानते हैं। केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री ने आगे कहा कि अगर पाकिस्तान सरकार कार्रवाई करे, तो यह अच्छा होगा, लेकिन अगर वे ऐसा नहीं करते हैं तो हम करेंगे। 

गौरतलब है कि आतंकवाद को पनाह देने के आरोपों को दरकिनार करने वाले पाकिस्तान एकबार फिर आतंकी हाफिज सईद का सार्वजनिक तौर पर समर्थन कर रहा है। पाक पीएम शाहीद खाकन अब्बासी ने पाकिस्तान के न्यूज चैनल से बातचीत में कहा कि पाक में हाफिज सईद के खिलाफ कोई केस नहीं है। 


पाकिस्तान की ओर से बयान ऐसे वक्त में सामने आया है, जब अमेरिका ने आतंकवाद को सपोर्ट करने की वजह से उसके खिलाफ गंभीर कदम उठाते हुए सैन्य और आर्थिक दोनों ही मदद पर रोक लगा दी है। बता दें कि जीयो टीवी को दिए इंटरव्यू में अब्बासी ने कहा कि सईद साहब के खिलाफ तभी कार्रवाई की जा सकती है जब उनके खिलाफ व्यक्तिगत तौर पर कोई मामला हो।  

भारत पाकिस्तान पर लंबे अर्से से आतंकवाद को पनाह देने का आरोप लगाता रहा है। ऐसे में पाक पीएम की ओर से आया बयान दोनों देशों के रिश्तों के बीच और खटास ला सकता है। दरअसल, भारत आतंकी संगठन जमात उद दावा के सरगना हाफिज सईद को मुंबई आतंकी हमले के लिए जिम्मेदार मानता है। भारत की ओर से पाकिस्तान को उसके खिलाफ सबूत भी पेश किए गए, लेकिन पाकिस्तान मदद करने की बजाय हमेशा जहर उगलता है।
