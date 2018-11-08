शहर चुनें

हम अहमदाबाद का नाम बदलने पर विचार कर रहे हैं, जल्द ठोस कदम उठाए जाएंगे: विजय रूपाणी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Thu, 08 Nov 2018 09:35 AM IST
We are contemplating changing the name of Ahmedabad to Karnavati: Vijay Rupani
ख़बर सुनें
अहमदाबाद का नाम बदलने को लेकर गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी ने बयान दिया है। रूपाणी ने कहा कि हम अहमदाबाद के नाम को कर्णवती में बदलने पर विचार कर रहे हैं, जिसकी बातचीत लंबे समय से चल रही है। 
कानूनी और अन्य सभी द्रषिटिकोण से इसे देखने के बाद ठोस कदम उठाए जाएंगे। हम आने वाले समय में इसके बारे लगातार विचार करते रहेंगे। 


vijay rupani gujarat cm ahmedabad karnavati विजय रूपाणी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

