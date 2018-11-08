We are contemplating changing the name of Ahmedabad to Karnavati, the talks of which have been going on since a long time. Concrete steps will be taken after looking at it from legal and all other angles. We will think about it in the time to come: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani pic.twitter.com/9bVJiHo4ED— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2018
अभिनेता से नेता बने कमल हासन का कहना है कि उनकी पार्टी मक्कल निधि मय्यम (एमएनएम) तमिलनाडु में 20 सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनाव का सामना करने के लिए तैयार है।
8 नवंबर 2018