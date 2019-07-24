शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   WB: A transgender was beaten to death on suspicion of being a child lifter Jalpaiguri.

पश्चिम बंगाल में बच्चा चोरी के शक में किन्नर की पीट-पीटकर हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 09:02 AM IST
पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
पुलिस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल के जलपाईगुड़ी में बच्चा चोरी के शक में एक किन्नर की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। देश में हो रहे भीड़ हिंसा की घटनाओं में यह ताजा मामला है। सोमवार को इलाके में एक किन्नर घूमता हुआ नजर आया जिसके बाद लोगों को शक हुआ कि वह बच्चा चोरी के फिराक में है। 
लोगों की भीड़ ने उसे पकड़कर पीटना शुरू कर दिया, बताया गया है कि घटना से जुड़ा एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है जिसमें दिख रहा है कि किस तरह लोगों की बेकाबू भीड़ किन्नर की पिटाई कर रही है। 

घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंची जहां से किन्नर को लोगों से छुड़ाया गया और अस्पताल ले जाया गया। पुलिस का कहना है कि हम पीड़ित को बचाने में कामयाब रहे लेकिन अस्पताल ले जाते समय उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने बताया है कि बच्चे के अपहरण की कोई घटना नहीं हुई है। ये कुख्यात लोगों द्वारा फैलाई गई अफवाहें हैं।

mob lynching in west bengal jalpaiguri transgender lynch west bengal child lifer transgender किन्नर
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Chandrayaan-2 journey on the right path: ISRO
India News

चंद्रयान-2 का सफर सही रास्ते पर, इसरो के नियंत्रण में है मिशन

देश के दूसरे चंद्रमिशन चंद्रयान-2 के सफल प्रक्षेपण के एक दिन बाद भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) ने मंगलवार को कहा है कि चंद्रयान-2 अंतरिक्षयान की सेहत ठीक है और वह सही दिशा में जा रहा है।

24 जुलाई 2019

8 injured in three cars collided with each other due to low visibility in heavy rainfall in Mumbai
India News

मुंबई में तेज बारिश के चलते तीन कार आपस में भिड़ीं, आठ लोग घायल

24 जुलाई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

अपने दफ्तर में नन्ही मेहमान से मिले पीएम मोदी, सोशल मीडिया पर 'दोस्त' सुपरहिट

23 जुलाई 2019

एचडी कुमारस्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दो बार मुख्यमंत्री बने कुमारस्वामी, लेकिन दोनों ही बार धोखा दे गया नसीब

23 जुलाई 2019

फाईल फ़ोटो
India News

अपने नेताओं से मिला अपमान नहीं झेल पाईं शीला दीक्षित! सोनिया को लिखी ये आखिरी चिट्ठी

23 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

नौ बांग्लादेशियों को जेल से रिहा किया गया, भारत में अवैध रूप से की थी घुसपैठ

24 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

कारगिल युद्ध में क्यों फेल हुई रॉ, आईबी और आर्मी इंटेलीजेंस, जानिए...

23 जुलाई 2019

संसद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दो हफ्ते बढ़ सकता है संसद का वर्तमान सत्र, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने भाजपा सांसदों को किया आगाह

24 जुलाई 2019

एचडी कुमारस्वामी-केआर रमेश कुमार
India News

कर्नाटक :आज फिर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई, शाम छह बजे कुमारस्वामी सरकार का फ्लोर टेस्ट

23 जुलाई 2019

सुरेश राणा-लालू प्रसाद यादव-राजीव प्रताप रूडी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केंद्र सरकार का फैसला, लालू यादव, सुरेश राणा और राजीव प्रताप रूडी की घटाई सुरक्षा

23 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक चित्र
India News

मुफ्त भोजन के लिए बुजुर्ग ने रेलवे के खाने में मिलाई थी छिपकली, ऐसे खुला मामला

23 जुलाई 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ट्रंप के दावे पर विदेश मंत्रालय के इनकार से काम नहीं चलेगा, पीएम जवाब दें: राहुल गांधी

23 जुलाई 2019

What will happen next after Chandrayaan-2 launch
India News

Chandrayaan-2 : चांद को खोजने बढ़े कदम, अब क्या होगा, जानिए यान की यात्रा के नौ अहम चरण

23 जुलाई 2019

अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आरटीआई कानून में फेरबदल पर बोले अन्ना हजारे, कहा- जनता के साथ धोखा है संशोधन

23 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

जलशक्ति अभियान : 256 जिलों में भूजल संरक्षण पर काम शुरू 

24 जुलाई 2019

यूजीसी
India News

यूजीसी ने 23 विश्वविद्यालयों को घोषित किया फर्जी, यूपी पहले स्थान पर

23 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
