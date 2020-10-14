शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Water in the streets due to rain in Hyderabad Telangana and rescue work started

तेलंगाना: हैदराबाद में बारिश से सड़कों पर पानी ही पानी, बचाव कार्य शुरु

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Wed, 14 Oct 2020 03:51 AM IST
तेलंगाना में तेज बारिश से भरा सड़को पर पानी
तेलंगाना में तेज बारिश से भरा सड़को पर पानी - फोटो : ani

तेलंगाना के हैदराबाद में बहुत तेज बारिश हुई जिसके कारण सड़कों पर पानी ही पानी हो गया। कई जगहों पर तो घरों में भी पानी घुस जिसको लेकर लोगों को काफी परेशानियों को सामना करना पड़ा।
प्रशासन की तरफ से राज्य आपदा प्रतिक्रिया और अग्निशमन सेवा विभाग ने टोली चौकी क्षेत्र में बचाव अभियान चलाया। फिलहाल तो काफी पानी सड़कों पर भरा हुआ है। 
india news national hyderabad news heavy rain in hyderabad telangana cm

