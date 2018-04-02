शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   VK Singh seeing with the mortal remains of the 38 Indians Baghdad airport

आज शाम तक पहुंच जाएंगे 38 भारतीयों के शव, एयरपोर्ट पर ताबूतों को सहारा देते दिखे वीके सिंह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बगदाद Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 11:22 AM IST
VK Singh
VK Singh - फोटो : ANI
आईएस आतंकियों द्वारा जून 2014 में अगवा कर मारे गए 39 भारतीयों में से 38 भारतीयों के अवशेष सोमवार शाम 4.30 बजे तक भारत पहुंचने की संभावना है। एक टीवी चैनल से बात करते हुए वीके सिंह ने बताया कि हम शाम तक पहुंचेंगे। पहले से तय कार्यक्रम के मुताबिक वी के सिंह पहले अमृतसर जाएंगे। इसके बाद वह पटना और आखिर में कोलकाता में पहुंचकर परिवारों को शवों के अवशेष सौपेंगे। 
  
इस दौरान एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है जहां वीके सिंह अधिकारियों के संग भारतीयों के अवशेषों को खुद हवाई जहाज में ले जाते नजर आ रहे हैं। 
 

   
हिंडन एयरबेस से इराक रवाना होने से पूर्व विदेश राज्य मंत्री ने बताया था कि फिलहाल 38 भारतीयों के अवशेषों को वापस लाया जाएगा। 39वें भारतीयों के शव के डीएनए जांच समेत अन्य प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं हो पाई है। ऐसे में 39वें शव को कुछ दिनों बाद भारत वापस लाया जाएगा। सिंह के मुताबिक परिजनों को शव के साथ सबूत भी दिए जाएंगे। ताकि परिवार वालों के मन में किसी प्रकार की शंका न रह जाए। 

