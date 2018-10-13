शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Visually challenged girls performed a song, written by PM Modi

वीडियो: पीएम मोदी के लिखे गाने पर नेत्रहीन लड़कियों ने किया नृत्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 13 Oct 2018 09:19 AM IST
Visually challenged girls performed a song, written by PM Modi
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के लिखे गाने पर नेत्रहीन लड़कियों ने नृत्य किया है। ये गाना गुजराती में लिखा गया है। इस गाने में गुजरात में नवरात्री पर होने वाले गरबे के बारे में बताया गया है।
विज्ञापन
 

Recommended

BJP spokesperson in Maharashtra said PM Modi is 11th incarnation of Lord Vishnu
India News

महाराष्ट्र के भाजपा प्रवक्ता ने पीएम मोदी को बताया भगवान विष्णु का '11वां अवतार'

13 अक्टूबर 2018

बीच सड़क नमाज पढ़ता बुजुर्ग
Lucknow

सीएम की सुरक्षा में सेंध, एनेक्सी के सामने बुजुर्ग पढ़ने लगा नमाज, दो सिपाही निलंबित

12 अक्टूबर 2018

government do not want take the risk on Akbar
India News

एक अकबर पर कई अकबर का खतरा नहीं मोल लेना चाहती सरकार

12 अक्टूबर 2018

स्वाति मालीवाल
National

#MeToo: स्वाति मालीवाल ने PM से की एमजे अकबर पर ऐसी कार्रवाई की अपील

12 अक्टूबर 2018

uptet
Education

UP TET 2018 परीक्षा तिथि के लिए भेजा ये बड़ा प्रस्ताव, अब इस दिन हो सकती है परीक्षा

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Winter Season First Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh Chamba Sirmour Manali Lahaul Spiti Shimla
Shimla

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल की चोटियों पर सर्दियों की पहली बर्फबारी, बंद हुआ नेशनल हाईवे, फंसे रहे सांसद

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
narendra modi gujarati song song lyrics visually challenged नरेंद्र मोदी गीत के लेखक नेत्रहीन नृत्य
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

हैदराबाद स्टेडियम में मंदिर
Cricket News

हैदराबाद स्टेडियम में बने मंदिर ने बदला टीम इंडिया का भाग्य, 2011 के बाद से नहीं हारी मैच

13 अक्टूबर 2018

बॉक्सर मनोज कुमार
Chandigarh

तस्वीरेंः गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट बॉक्सर मनोज कुमार ने की शादी, जानें कौन हैं जीवन संगिनी

13 अक्टूबर 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
America

ट्रंप ने दी भारत को धमकी, दम है तो ईरान से खरीद कर दिखाए तेल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

कोल्लम थुलासी
India News

सबरीमाला: अभिनेता कोल्लम ने कहा- मंदिर आने वाली महिलाओं के कर देंगे दो टुकड़े

12 अक्टूबर 2018

जस्टिस रमेश रंगनाथन
Dehradun

रमेश रंगनाथन होंगे उत्तराखंड हाईकोर्ट के नए चीफ जस्टिस, जल्द संभालेंगे पदभार

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
nana, tanushree
Bollywood

नाना-तनुश्री विवाद: एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- #MeToo सिर्फ महिलाओं के लिए ही नहीं, बच्चे-पुरुष भी हैं शामिल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

tata sky customers gets big relief from tdsat, spn channels can be viewd for a month
Business Diary

खुशखबरः टाटा स्काई के ग्राहकों को मिली राहत, दिखते रहेंगे सोनी के चैनल्स

12 अक्टूबर 2018

gold crosses 32k mark due to higher demand, sensex up by 732 points
Bazar

32 हजार के पार हुआ सोना, सेंसेक्स में 732 अंक का उछाल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

शार्दुल ठाकुर
Cricket News

लक्जरी कार नहीं लोकल ट्रेन में सफर करता है टीम इंडिया का यह भविष्य, आज विंडीज के खिलाफ किया डेब्यू

12 अक्टूबर 2018

story of mannan wani who caught road to terrorism
India News

पढ़िए, किताबें छोड़ बंदूक पकड़ने वाले रिसर्च स्कॉलर मन्नान वानी का हमजा भाई बनने का सफर...

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

अमित शाह-एमजे अकबर
India News

#MeToo पर पहली बार बोले अमित शाह- एमजे अकबर पर लगे आरोपों की होगी जांच

अमित शाह ने कहा, 'देखना पड़ेगा ये सच है या झूठ। हमें पद की सत्यता और जिस व्यक्ति ने इसे पोस्ट किया है उसकी भी जांच करनी होगी। आप मेरे नाम का इस्तेमाल करते हुए भी कुछ लिख सकते हैं।'

13 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
pregnant women gang raped in Asansol of west Bengal
India News

प. बंगाल के आसनसोल में गर्भवती महिला से सामूहिक बलात्कार

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Rape of teenager going to school in Basti, case filed
India News

बस्ती में स्कूल जा रही किशोरी से बलात्कार, मुकदमा दर्ज

13 अक्टूबर 2018

BSc student charged with molestation of Digree College chairmen
India News

यूपी: डिग्री कॉलेज के चेयरमैन पर बीएससी की छात्रा ने लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप

13 अक्टूबर 2018

amu case and other important news on amar ujala .com
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर मिलेगा अपडेट

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Thousands of birds die due to titli cyclone in Odisha
India News

'तितली' चक्रवात का कहर, ओडिशा में हजारों पक्षियों की मौत

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Election 2018
India News

13 अक्तूबर 2018: 5 राज्यों में चुनावी हलचल से जुड़ी हर खबर यहां पढ़िए

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Cyclonic storm 'loban': 130 Indian sailors were taken to safer places from Oman harbor
India News

चक्रवाती तूफान ‘लोबान’: 130 भारतीय नाविकों को ओमान के बंदरगाह से सुरक्षित जगहों पर ले जाया गया

13 अक्टूबर 2018

मी टू अभियान
India News

पीएम मोदी ने कहा बेटियों को केवल जीने का नहीं, सम्मान का भी है अधिकार

13 अक्टूबर 2018

orders of CBI investigation against CM of Tamilnadu Palaniswamy
India News

तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री पलानीसामी के खिलाफ सीबीआई जांच के आदेश

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

राफेल मुद्दे पर राहुल गांधी की नई रणनीति समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी नजर

राहुल का राफेल मुद्दे पर नया दांव! कमजोर हुआ ‘तितली’ और दूसरे दिन क्या होगी भारत की रणनीति? समेत इन बड़ी खबरों पर रहेगी नजर

12 अक्टूबर 2018

पबजी 2:07

सावधान: हत्या, तलाक और पागलपन की वजह बन चुका है ये गेम

12 अक्टूबर 2018

पीयूष गोयल 1:08

राफेल मुद्दे पर राहुल के आरोपों का पीयूष गोयल ने दिया जवाब

12 अक्टूबर 2018

chhindwara 2:04

पिछले 30 सालों से इस विधानसभा सीट पर नहीं बदला चेहरा

12 अक्टूबर 2018

मैथली ठाकुर 14:45

सोशल मीडिया की 'लता', मैथिली ठाकुर के साथ सुरीली महफिल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

परिवार के सात सदस्यों की हत्या करने वाली 'सोनम' की फांसी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई रोक

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Rahul Gandhi discusses the sharing of seats for the Lok Sabha elections from Sharad Pawar
India News

राहुल गांधी ने शरद पवार से की मुलाकात, लोकसभा चुनाव में सीटों के बंटवारे पर हुई चर्चा

13 अक्टूबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

कक्षा के समय शिक्षक दफ्तर में दिखे तो होंगे बर्खास्त : योगी 

13 अक्टूबर 2018

#MeToo: Supreme Court sent notice to the Registrar General of Madhya Pradesh High Court
India News

#MeToo : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मध्यप्रदेश हाईकोर्ट के रजिस्ट्रार जनरल को भेजा नोटिस

13 अक्टूबर 2018

To be given to RPF Responsible for the protection of all Metro stations of country: Railway proposal
India News

आरपीएफ को दिया जाए देशभर के सभी मेट्रो स्टेशनों की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी, रेलवे ने दिया प्रस्ताव

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Rahul Gandhi will talk to HAL employees tomorrow on Rafale dispute
India News

राफेल विवाद को लेकर राहुल गांधी कल करेंगे एचएएल कर्मचारियों से संवाद

13 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.