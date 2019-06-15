विनायक भाऊराव राउत लोकसभा में शिवसेना संसदीय दल के समूह नेता नियुक्त

Vinayak Bhaurao Raut has been appointed as the group leader of Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha. Shiv Sena has a strength of 18 members in 17th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/bL3WM97nra— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और विपक्ष के नेता एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू को राज्य के गन्नवरम हवाई अड्डे पर तलाशी से गुजरना पड़ा है। उन्हें विमान तक जाने के लिए वीआईपी सुविधा से भी वंचित रहना पड़ा।
15 जून 2019