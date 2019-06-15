शहर चुनें

Vinayak Bhaurao Raut appointed as group leader of Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha

विनायक भाऊराव राउत लोकसभा में शिवसेना संसदीय दल के समूह नेता नियुक्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 12:45 PM IST
शिवसेना
शिवसेना - फोटो : ANI
विनायक भाऊराव राउत को लोकसभा में शिवसेना संसदीय दल के समूह नेता के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है। 17वीं लोकसभा में शिवसेना के 18 सदस्यों ने जीत हासिल की है।
vinayak bhaurao raut group leader shiv sena parliamentary party shiv sena appointed lok sabha विनायक भाऊराव राउत
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

