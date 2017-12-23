बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गुजरात: 26 दिसंबर को विजय रुपाणी का शपथ ग्रहण, फिर बनेंगे मुख्यमंत्री
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 06:31 PM IST
विजय रुपाणी और नितिन पटेल
PC: PTI
गुजरात में मुख्यमंत्री पद के लिए शपथ ग्रहण समारोह 26 दिसंबर को होगा। सीएम पद के लिए चुने गए विजय रुपाणी और डिप्टी सीएम चुने गए नितिन पटेल को गांधीनगर सचिवालय ग्राउंड में सुबह 11 बजे शपथ दिलवाई जाएगी। इससे पहले खबरें थी कि यह शपथ ग्रहण 25 दिसंबर को होगा।
बता दें कि शुक्रवार को गांधीनगर में भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक में रुपाणी को सीएम चुना गया। केंद्रीय पर्यवेक्षकों वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली और भाजपा महासचिव सरोज पांडे की मौजूदगी में नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों की बैठक हुई, जिसमें भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के करीबी 61 वर्षीय रुपाणी को सर्वसम्मति से नेता चुन लिया गया।
आनंदीबेन पटेल को हटाए जाने के बाद
रुपाणी
को पिछले साल अगस्त में राज्य की बागडोर सौंपी गई थी। रुपाणी जैन समुदाय से आते हैं जिसकी गुजरात में आबादी करीब 5 फीसदी है। पहले ऐसी अटकलें थीं कि चुनाव में कम सीटें आने की वजह से रुपाणी की जगह किसी नए चेहरे को मुख्यमंत्री बनाया जाएगा। लेकिन पार्टी हाईकमान ने रूपाणी पर ही भरोसा जताया।
