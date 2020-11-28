शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to Chair 19th meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government

उपराष्ट्रपति नायडू की अध्यक्षता में 30 नवंबर को होगी एससीओ की बैठक, पाक भी लेगा हिस्सा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 28 Nov 2020 04:10 PM IST
विज्ञापन
वेंकैया नायडू
वेंकैया नायडू - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

सार

भारत पहली बार शंघाई सहयोग संगठन के सदस्यों के सरकारों के प्रमुखों की बैठक की अगुवाई करने जा रहा है। इसकी अध्यक्षता उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू करेंगे। 
 

विस्तार

विदेश मंत्रालय के अनुसार भारत पहली बार एससीओ की किसी बैठक की अगुवाई करेगा। बैठक में पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री जबकि चीन, रूस, कजाखिस्तान, किर्गिजस्तान, ताजिकिस्तान और उज्बेकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री भाग लेंगे वहीं अफगानिस्तान, बेलारूस, ईरान व मंगोलिया बतौर पर्यवेक्षक देश व तुर्केमिनिस्तान मेहमान देश के तौर पर शामिल होंगे। 
विज्ञापन

 
 
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन 3 आसान स्टेप्स से पहले अटेम्प्ट में करें परीक्षा क्रैक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national sco meet 2020 venkaiah naidu pakistan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

किसान आंदोलन:
Chandigarh

किसान आंदोलन: जंतर मंतर पर सपना चौधरी के पति का धरना, कृषि कानूनों पर कही बड़ी बात

28 नवंबर 2020

gadgets for cold
Gadgets

ठंड को कोसों दूर रखते हैं ये पांच गैजेट, हीटेड जैकेट से लेकर हीटिंग ग्लव्स तक, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

28 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले वन-डे के दौरान भारतीय टीम
Cricket News

AUSvIND: हार के बाद अब भारतीय टीम को एक और झटका, सभी खिलाड़ियों पर ICC ने लगाया जुर्माना

28 नवंबर 2020

पीएम मोदी-कोरोना वैक्सीन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोरोना वैक्सीन: पांच चरणों में होगा टीकाकरण, पहले में 31 करोड़ को लगेंगे

28 नवंबर 2020

शव के सामने बैठा आरोपी।
Ballia

तस्वीरें: बलिया में सहेलियों के सामने किशोरी का गला रेता, शव के सामने बैठा आरोपी

28 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मतदान के लिए लाइन में लगे मतदाता
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: 370 हटने के बाद पहली बार चुनाव, तस्वीरों में देखें मतदान को लेकर उत्साह

28 नवंबर 2020

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 30 नवंबर से 06 दिसंबर 2020
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (30 नवंबर से 06 दिसंबर 2020): दिसंबर महीने का पहला हफ्ता किन राशि वालों के लिए रहेगा भाग्यशाली

28 नवंबर 2020

किसान आंदोलन।
Chandigarh

किसान आंदोलन: करीब 3000 ट्रकों के पहिये थमे, कई राज्यों में फल-सब्जी व दूध की सप्लाई बाधित

28 नवंबर 2020

सना खान
Bollywood

निकाह को एक हफ्ता पूरा होने पर सना खान ने शौहर के साथ साझा कीं तस्वीरें, लिखा- कभी सोचा नहीं था कि हलाल प्यार...

28 नवंबर 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

हार के बाद हार्दिक पांड्या ने बताया कब करेंगे गेंदबाजी, लेकिन साथ में एक शर्त भी रख दी

28 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X