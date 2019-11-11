उप-राष्ट्रपति ने शीतकालीन संसद सत्र से पहले सभी दलों के नेताओं की बुलाई बैठक

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has called the Leaders of Parties/Groups in the House, at his residence on 17th November, ahead of the winter session of the Parliament. The winter session commences on 18th November. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Pqj686wP8S— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019
हालांकि भाजपा ने रविवार को राज्यपाल से मुलाकात करके सरकार बनाने से मना कर दिया। जिसके बाद राज्यपाल ने दूसरा सबसे बड़ा दल होने के नाते शिवसेना को सरकार बनाने का न्योता दिया है।
11 नवंबर 2019