शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Vice President convenes meeting on 17 November with leaders of all parties before winter session

उप-राष्ट्रपति ने शीतकालीन संसद सत्र से पहले सभी दलों के नेताओं की बुलाई बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 06:08 PM IST
उपराष्ट्रपति वेकैंया नायडू
उपराष्ट्रपति वेकैंया नायडू - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राज्यसभा के सभापति और उपराष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू ने संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र से पहले 17 नवंबर को अपने आवास पर सभी पार्टियों के नेताओं को बैठक के लिए बुलाया है। इस बैठक में शीतकालीन सत्र को लेकर चर्चा हो सकती है। शीतकालीन सत्र 18 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहा है 
विज्ञापन


पिछले वर्ष की अपेक्षा इस वर्ष सत्र कुछ दिन पहले शुरू हो रहा है और ये 13 दिसंबर को समाप्त हो जाएगा। पिछले वर्ष संसद सत्र 21 नवंबर को शुरू हुआ था। 

 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

जेएनयू के तीसरे दीक्षांत समारोह में पहुंचे वेंकैया नायडू
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू का तीसरा दीक्षांत समारोहः उपराष्ट्रपति नायडू ने कहा-विश्वविद्यालय की काबिलियत पर गर्व है

11 नवंबर 2019

Vice President honors Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in Delhi
Shimla

उपराष्ट्रपति ने मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर को दिल्ली में किया सम्मानित

10 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी और सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद सत्र से पहले पीएम मोदी और भाजपा की चुनौती बनेंगी कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी

23 अक्टूबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शीतकालीन सत्र: संसद का अगला सत्र 18 नवंबर से 13 दिसंबर तक चलेगा

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Government plans to get the citizenship bill passed in the winter session
India News

शीत सत्र में नागरिकता बिल पास कराने की तैयारी में जुटी सरकार, टीआरएस, बीजेडी की भूमिका अहम

19 अक्टूबर 2019

वेंकैया नायडू, उपराष्ट्रपति
India News

राजनीति में मचे घमासान के बीच उपराष्ट्रपति का महत्वपूर्ण बयान, देश को ईमानदार नेतृत्व की जरुरत

6 फरवरी 2019

इस कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर द्वारकाधीश जी को अर्पित करें प्रातः भोग, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी :12-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर द्वारकाधीश जी को अर्पित करें प्रातः भोग, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी :12-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
vice president of india venkaiah naidu rajya sabha
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

महाराष्ट्र LIVE: उद्धव ठाकरे राज्यपाल से मुलाकात के लिए रवाना, आदित्य और एकनाथ शिंदे भी साथ

11 नवंबर 2019

भगवान श्रीराम का माता सीता के साथ पहला सिक्का
Agra

इतिहासः दादा ने बनवाई बाबरी मस्जिद, तो पोते ने चलवाया श्रीराम का सिक्का

11 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Tehseen Poonawalla
Television

BB13: बाहर जाते ही तहसीन ने खोली कंटेस्टेंट्स की पोल, बताई सिद्धार्थ-रश्मि की असलियत

11 नवंबर 2019

kiss scene
Bollywood

बिना KISS के बात नहीं बनती, बॉलीवुड में कैसे शूट होते हैं किसिंग सीन? पहली बार जानें सच्चाई

11 नवंबर 2019

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet
Television

देर रात इस शख्स के साथ कार में रोमांस कर रही थीं अर्चना पूरन सिंह, तभी आ गई पुलिस और...

11 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
समारोह का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

प्रमुख सचिव गृह व मालिनी अवस्थी की बेटी की शादी में पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री व राज्यपाल, दी शुभकामनाएं

11 नवंबर 2019

दीपक चाहर को डांट लगाते धोनी
Cricket News

कभी धोनी की डांट सुनकर बीच मैदान रो पड़े थे दीपक चाहर, अब बने हैट्रिक लेने वाले पहले भारतीय

11 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

अयोध्या फैसले के बाद पाकिस्तान से माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश, भारतीय हिंदू-मुस्लिम ने दिया करारा जवाब

11 नवंबर 2019

फरीदाबाद में एक परिवार के चार लोगों की हत्या
Delhi NCR

परिवार के चार लोगों की हत्या में बड़ा खुलासा, बेटे के दोस्त को लेकर सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच

11 नवंबर 2019

तहसीन पूनावाला
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 13: एक हफ्ते में ही बेघर हुए तहसीन पूनावाला, अयोध्या फैसले से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन!

11 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

महाराष्ट्र LIVE: उद्धव ठाकरे राज्यपाल से मुलाकात के लिए रवाना, आदित्य और एकनाथ शिंदे भी साथ

हालांकि भाजपा ने रविवार को राज्यपाल से मुलाकात करके सरकार बनाने से मना कर दिया। जिसके बाद राज्यपाल ने दूसरा सबसे बड़ा दल होने के नाते शिवसेना को सरकार बनाने का न्योता दिया है।

11 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
संजय राउत
India News

शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत की बिगड़ी तबीयत, सीने में तेज दर्द के बाद मुंबई के लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती

11 नवंबर 2019

जेएनयू
India News

दीक्षांत समारोह में सड़के पर उतरे जेएनयू के सैंकड़ों छात्र, पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में

11 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत की तबीयत बिगड़ी, सीने में दर्दे के चलते लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती

11 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT
India News

आज की नहीं सालों पुरानी है भाजपा-शिवसेना की लड़ाई

11 नवंबर 2019

BJP Shiv Sena Alliance
India News

बाल ठाकरे-वाजपेयी से उद्धव-मोदी तक, उतार-चढ़ाव भरा रहा 30 साल की दोस्ती का सफर

11 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजनीति की पिच पर शरद पवार ने किया भाजपा को आउट, लॉन्ग ऑफ पर छक्का जड़ उद्धव नॉट आउट!

11 नवंबर 2019

टीएन शेषन
India News

नहीं रहे पूर्व मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त टीएन शेषन,निष्पक्ष चुनावों के प्रबल समर्थक थे शेषन

11 नवंबर 2019

खादी को एचएस कोड
India News

खादी को मिला है एचएस कोड, जानें क्या है इसका मतलब

11 नवंबर 2019

तृणमूल कार्यकर्ता (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जेईई में क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं के साथ भेदभाव के विरोध में तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

11 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत की बिगड़ी तबीयत, सीने में तेज दर्द के बाद मुंबई के लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती

शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत की तबीयत खराब हो गई है। जिसके बाद उन्हें मुंबई के लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

11 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:09

पीछा छुड़ाने के लिए श्रीदेवी ने बांध दी थी बोनी कपूर को राखी

11 नवंबर 2019

जेएनयू 1:24

दीक्षांत समारोह में सड़के पर उतरे जेएनयू के सैंकड़ों छात्र, पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में

11 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:39

ऋतिक रोशन ने बहन पश्मीना को दिया तोहफा, जल्दी ही बड़े पर्दे पर आएंगी नजर

11 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:16

आज की नहीं सालों पुरानी है भाजपा-शिवसेना की लड़ाई

11 नवंबर 2019

Related

ऑनलाइन टूल्स के जरिए सोशल मीडिया पर नजर रख रही हैं खुफिया एजेंसियां
India News

सुप्रीम फैसले के बाद अयोध्या का मिजाज भांपने के लिए पुलिस कर रही ऑनलाइन टूल्स का इस्तेमाल

11 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना सांसद अरविंद सावंत
India News

अरविंद सावंत ने केंद्रीय कैबिनेट से दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- हमारा गठबंधन खत्म हुआ

11 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सरकार बनाने के लिए शिवसेना राज्यापाल से करेगी मुलाकात, अरविंद सावंत ने दिया इस्तीफा

11 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या
India News

प्रेम और भाईचारे का संदेश देने वाला होगा राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट, कुछ ऐसी होगी रूपरेखा

11 नवंबर 2019

दैनिक प्रश्नोत्तरी प्रतियोगिता में भाग लीजिए और ईनाम जीतिए
India News

अमर उजाला क्विज में ऑनलाइन दीजिए सवालों के जवाब और जीतिए अमेजन गिफ्ट वाउचर्स

11 नवंबर 2019

टीएन शेषन
India News

टीएन शेषन ने ऐसा क्या किया था कि नेताओं को लगने लगा था डर

11 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited