उप सेना प्रमुख ने राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक पर माल्यार्पण किया 

Delhi: Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane laid wreath at National War Memorial today. He took the charge as the Vice Chief, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AFOsTOzEAp— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019
2 सितंबर 2019