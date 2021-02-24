वाइस एडमिरल एबी सिंह बने नए पूर्वी नौसेना कमांडर, एके जैन को मिली ये जिम्मेदारी

Vice Admiral AB Singh has been appointed as the new Eastern Navy commander in Vishakhapatnam. He is presently the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff looking after training. pic.twitter.com/ujbAUYd1hG— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021
