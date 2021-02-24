शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Vice Admiral AB Singh has been appointed as the new Eastern Navy commander

वाइस एडमिरल एबी सिंह बने नए पूर्वी नौसेना कमांडर, एके जैन को मिली ये जिम्मेदारी

Gaurav Pandey न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय
Updated Wed, 24 Feb 2021 06:41 PM IST
वाइस एडमिरल एबी सिंह और वाइस एडमिरल एके जैन
वाइस एडमिरल एबी सिंह और वाइस एडमिरल एके जैन - फोटो : एएनआई
वाइस एडमिरल एबी सिंह को विशाखापत्तनम में नया पूर्वी नौसेना कमांडर नियुक्त किया गया है। वह फिलहाल इंटीग्रेटेड डिफेंस स्टाफ के डिप्टी चीफ हैं। वहीं, वाइस एडमिरल एके जैन चेयरमैन चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ कमेटी (सीआईएससी) के लिए नए चीफ ऑफ इंटीग्रेटेड डिफेंस स्टाफ होंगे। वह यह जिम्मेदारी एक मार्च से संभालेंगे। वाइस एडमिरल जैन फिलहाल विशाखापत्तनम में ईस्टर्न नौसेना कमांड के अध्यक्ष हैं। 
india news national indian navy eastern navy command vice admiral ab singh vice admiral ak jain chairman chiefs of staff committee

