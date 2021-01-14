शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Veterans Day: Col Prithipal Singh Retd presented with a Silver Salver on behalf of CDS 

पूर्व सैनिक दिवस: कर्नल पृथ्वीपाल सिंह को सीडीएस ने किया सम्मानित, भेंट की चांदी की थाली 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 14 Jan 2021 10:51 PM IST
कर्नल पृथ्वीपाल सिंह (सेवानिवृत्त)
कर्नल पृथ्वीपाल सिंह (सेवानिवृत्त) - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
पूर्व सैनिक दिवस के मौके पर गुरुवार को कर्नल पृथ्वीपाल सिंह (सेवानिवृत्त) को सम्मानित किया गया। उन्हें आज चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ, जनरल बिपिन रावत की ओर से चांदी की थाली भेंट की गई। बता दें कर्नल पृथ्वीपाल सिंह ने हाल ही में अपना 100वां जन्मदिन मनाया था। वह एकमात्र ऐसे व्यक्ति हैं, जिन्होंने भारतीय रक्षा बलों के तीनों विंगों में सेवा की है।
india news national col prithipal singh cds cds bipin rawat

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X